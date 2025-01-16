Giants Country

Deciphering Giants QB Eli Manning's Hall of Fame Puzzle (Big Blue Breakdown Live Podcast)

Pro Football HOF selection committee voter + best-selling author Gary Myers provides insight into Eli Manning's candidacy and opines on the potential ticket for several other Giants legends.

Super Bowl XLVI -- New York Giants vs New England -- Eli Manning after being named MVP and holding the Lombardi Trophy. Super Bowl Xlvi New York Giants Vs New England In The First Half
What are the chances that New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning lands in the Pro Football Hall of Fame? And how likely is it that he gets elected during his first year on the ballot?

The Class of 2025 will be announced on February 6, three days before the Super Bowl.

Former NY Daily News pro football writer and New York Times best-selling author Gary Myers, a member of the selection committee since 2010, thoroughly examines the pros and cons of Manning's election odds.

Myers also offers insight into the chances that other Giants legends, including Tom Coughlin, Carl Banks, and Tiki Barber, one day get their busts set up in Canton, Ohio.

Join BIig Blue Breakdown host Paul Dottino as he sifts through these Hall of Fame puzzles and entertains fan questions and comments regarding the Giants' plans in free agency and the draft.

