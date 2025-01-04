New York Giants-Philadelphia Eagles: 3 Key Matchups (Big Blue Breakdown Podcast)
The New York Giants plan to end the season with a win, no matter who the Eagles put on the field. Which favorable battles are they likely to exploit?
The New York Giants have another thorn to remove from their side as they enter their regular season finale against the NFC East champion Eagles -- they have lost 11 straight road games (including playoffs) to their arch-rivals in Philadelphia.
To end that slide, they'll have to do what they did in beating Indianapolis last week in halting a team-record 10-game skid. The victory added some juice to the locker room despite their 3-13 record.
Philadelphia (13-3) is locked into the NFC's second seed and will rest most of its starters for the playoffs.
Paul Dottino analyzes the matchup's significant battles in the latest Big Blue Breakdown podcast episode.
