Giants WR Darius Slayton Named 2024 “George Young-Ernie Accorsi Media Good Guy” Award Winner
New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton has been voted this year’s “George Young-Ernie Accorsi Media Good Guy Award recipient by members of the Giants chapter of the Professional Football Writers of America (PFWA).
The George Young-Ernie Accorsi Media Good Guy Award, named after former Giants general managers George Young and Ernie Accorsi, recognizes a player “for his consistent and outstanding cooperation with the writers who cover the New York Giants on a daily basis.”
A six-year pro and Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominee this season, Slayton has been one of the steadiest voices despite the considerable ups and downs he has experienced as a Giant. He has shown a consistent ability to provide honest, insightful and candid answers to the many questions he faced about himself and the team, and he has been an approachable presence in the locker room for reporters.
Slayton received 15 of a possible 18 first-place votes from members of the chapter. He had finished second in the voting in each of the past two years, appearing on a team-high 14 ballots.
In all, 13 different players appeared on at least one of the 18 ballots.
Slayton, who is regularly available to speak to the media during its daily access and after games, has come to be known as one of the leaders in the locker room and an unsung contributor on the field whose contributions sometimes go unrecognized by the general public but not by his teammates and coaches.
The media has long appreciated his responses to even the most difficult questions. His fan base always provides provoking and honest responses to even the most difficult questions. He is the 24th recipient of this award.
Slayton’s name will be added to a plaque that honors all winners and resides in the media workroom at the Giants’ Quest Diagnostics Training Center.
Past Winners of the George Young-Ernie Accorsi Good Guy Award:
- 2023 – Saquon Barkley
- 2022 -- Julian Love
- 2021—Leonard Williams
- 2020—Logan Ryan
- 2019 – Evan Engram
- 2018 – WR Sterling Shepard
- 2017 – S Landon Collins
- 2016 – WR Victor Cruz
- 2015 – CB Prince Amukamara
- 2014 – RB Rashad Jennings
- 2013 – CB Terrell Thomas
- 2012 – S Antrel Rolle
- 2011 – WR Victor Cruz
- 2010 – DT Barry Cofield
- 2009 – DE Mathias Kiwanuka
- 2008 – QB Eli Manning
- 2007 – DE Justin Tuck
- 2006 – WR Plaxico Burress
- 2005 – RB Tiki Barber
- 2004 – QB Kurt Warner
- 2003 – WR Ike Hilliard
- 2002 – QB Kerry Collins
- 2001 – OL Lomas Brown