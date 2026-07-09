Devin Singletary Took a Pay Cut to Keep His Roster Spot — Here's Why It's Worth It

Running back Devin Singletary has been a mainstay in the New York Giants ' backfield over the last two seasons.

At 28 years old, Singletary, who appeared to be on the verge of being a cap cut in the offseason, agreed to a salary reduction that will allow him to compete for the third spot on the running back depth chart behind Tyrone Tracy, Jr., and Cam Skattebo.

Singletary is one of those players who does a lot of little things well that go unnoticed, most notably his pass-protection ability. Last season, Singletary finished with a 67.0 pass-blocking grade , which was the best of the team’s four running backs (Tracy, Skattebo, and Eric Gray).

Singletary, who also offers snaps as a kick returner on special teams, was often the go-to when it came to short-yardage situations, converting 60% of his rushing attempts requiring one yard for the first down.

The fact that the Giants offered the man nicknamed “Motor” a chance to accept a pay cut to remain with the team speaks volumes about what they think of him, as well as the projected role he’ll play on the offense.

Devin Singletary, RB

Height: 5-foot-7

Weight: 203 lbs.

Exp.: 7 years

School: Florida Atlantic

How Acquired: FA-’24

2025 in Review

When Singletary was first signed by the Giants, it was intended that he be the RB1. Thanks to injuries, Singletary lost his hold on the starting job to Tracy, finishing the 2024 season with 380 snaps on offense, the lowest total of his career.

That trend continued in 2025, with Singletary seeing 311 snaps on offense, most of those as a blocker, where he allowed a career-low three pressures in pass protection.

He then saw an uptick in his snaps when Skattebo went down with an ankle injury in Week 8.

For the rest of the season, Singletary split time with Tracy. The veteran earned at least 10 carries in seven of the Giants' nine remaining games, finishing with 437 yards on 119 carries (3.7 yards per carry), the lowest yards-per-carry average of his career . He wasn't explosive enough, either, taking just six carries for ten yards or more .

The lack of rushing efficiency can't be blamed entirely on Singletary, though. The veteran running back averaged just 1.8 yards before contact per attempt, tied for the fifth-lowest mark in the NFL, which suggests that the offensive line wasn’t necessarily moving people out of the way when it came to run blocking.

Singletary also added 18 receptions on 19 targets to his 2025 season totals.

Contract/Cap Info

Singletary signed a three-year, $16.5 million deal with the Giants in March of 2024. The deal included $9.5 million in guarantees .

Earlier this year, the veteran running back agreed to a restructured contract , reducing his $6.5 million base salary to $1.3 million, with the revised deal offering incentives to help him recoup some of the money he gave up.

If he doesn’t make the roster, the Giants will save the $1.3 million and have to eat $1.25 million in dead money.

2026 Preview

Singletary is entering another season as the projected third running back on the Giants' roster, and is facing an even further reduced role on offense so long as Skattebo and Tracy are available to play.

Not that there won’t be competition for that third spot at running back. Singletary will have to fend off Eric Gray, Dante Miller, and undrafted rookie Damon Bankston, all of whom are younger and cheaper to keep and who also offer special teams return abilities.

The veteran's pass-blocking ability gives him the edge in the competition. Barring an injury, Singletary will make the Giants' final roster.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news, and send your mailbag questions to us.