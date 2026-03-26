Latest NFL Mock Draft Sticks with "Safe Pick" for NY Giants at No. 5

The New York Giants have ranked in the bottom six or worse in rushing yards allowed in four straight seasons. Neither coaching changes nor personnel additions have fixed this massive problem. The team will not fulfill its potential until it patches up its leaky run defense.

The organization has already brought in two-time Pro Bowl linebacker Tremaine Edmunds to be a part of the solution, but more reinforcements may be required. Bucky Brooks seems to think so, anyway.

The defensive back-turned-scout-turned-analyst is projecting New York to select LB Sonny Styles with the fifth overall pick in his latest mock draft for NFL.com.

Fernando Mendoza, David Bailey, Arvell Reese, and Jeremiyah Love will all be off the board when the Giants are on the clock, according to Brooks.

That would leave Giants head coach John Harbaugh and general manager Joe Schoen the option to grab two other Buckeyes stars in this scenario -- safety Caleb Downs and wide receiver Carnell Tate–or LSU cornerback Mansoor Delane.

Cornerback is arguably the squad's most glaring need remaining, but it is admittedly difficult to pass on an exceptional athlete like Styles. If Big Blue drafts the AP Second-Team All-American, then it may finally achieve what it has been trying to do for the last couple of years: build an elite front-seven.

Brooks believes the 6-foot-5, 244-pound native of Pickerington, Ohio, can fit nicely alongside the talent the Giants already possess.

"Pairing Styles with free-agent signing Tremaine Edmunds behind a salty front that features Dexter Lawrence, Brian Burns, Abdul Carter, and Kayvon Thibodeaux would give the Giants a rock-solid foundation for a potential top-five defense," Brooks said.

The NY Giants want to be more versatile on defense

Sep 13, 2025; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Sonny Styles (0) celebrates a tackle for loss during the second quarter against the Ohio Bobcats at Ohio Stadium. | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

Styles is the type of multifaceted prospect that new defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson prefers to utilize. He is a reliable run-stopper who can also make a play on the ball.

The 2024 national champion spent the first two years of his college career at safety before switching to LB. He looked quite comfortable in the position by the time he left Columbus.

Styles recorded 131 solo tackles, nine sacks, 22.5 tackles for loss, three forced fumbles, and one interception in 53 games for Ohio State. One statistic stands out in particular: he did not have any missed tackles last season , per Pro Football Focus.

The 21-year-old can stuff rushers, excel in coverage, and even pressure the quarterback on occasion. Are the Giants in a position to refuse such a player?

An inside linebacker is no longer a desperate need, nor is it usually something teams target with a top-five pick, but Styles' upside is evident and could be hard to resist.

The Giants could be compelled to select other prospects, but if Harbaugh is fully committed to ending this team's longstanding woes on run defense, there may be only one choice at No. 5.