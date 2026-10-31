Giants Bye Week Watchlist: 8 Players Who Will Decide the Second Half

As the New York Giants enjoy their much-needed, well-deserved bye week, they will take stock of their performance through their first seven games of the 2026 NFL season.

Big Blue has defied the odds to earn a 4-2-1 record and sole possession of first place in the NFC East for the first time since 2015.

Despite losing starting quarterback Jaxson Dart and outside linebacker Brian Burns to season-ending injuries, the Giants arrived at their bye week as a battle-tested squad ready to pursue their first playoff berth since 2022.

Though the Giants are undoubtedly pleased with their effort in all three phases, from the coaching prowess of John Harbaugh to the on-field performance of quarterback J.J. McCarthy, New York must keep putting in maximum effort through the season’s 10 remaining games.

With that in mind, here are eight players worth watching as the Giants prepare to return to the field.

QB J.J. McCarthy

Oct 25, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; New York Giants quarterback J.J. McCarthy (18) smiles after the game against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While a strong running game and a lockdown defense remain vital to modern NFL success, the league is still quarterback-driven. In that regard, McCarthy tops New York’s watchlist for the second half of the season.

Since taking the starting reins from Jameis Winston in Week 6, the 23-year-old McCarthy has showcased his multifaceted skill set while staying calm, cool, and collected.

McCarthy has completed 63.3% of his passes for 495 yards and one touchdown. Though certain areas of his game still require improvement, the 10th overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft has seemingly done enough to earn the starting job for the foreseeable future.

Now, the biggest question is whether McCarthy can sustain the level of play and leadership required to keep New York in contention for the division title.

Though he may be best suited to an offense built on zone reads, designed runs, and RPO packages, the former Michigan Wolverine has also shown his prowess in the deep passing game.

Ultimately, the Giants’ playoff hopes may rest on McCarthy’s dual-threat capabilities.

WR Malachi Fields

Oct 25, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Malachi Fields (88) reacts after defeating the Houston Texans in overtime at Reliant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With star receiver Malik Nabers and tight end Isaiah Likely almost certain to remain McCarthy’s top pass-catching targets, Fields has emerged as another notable option along the perimeter.

The Giants’ rookie has compiled 16 catches for 248 yards and one touchdown, including a four-catch, 83-yard performance in the team’s Week 7 victory over the Houston Texans.

At 6-foot-4, 222 pounds, Fields is one of the biggest and strongest receivers on New York’s roster. As he continues to improve, he should remain one of the Giants’ most prominent vertical targets in the coming weeks.

RB Cam Skattebo

New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo (44) loses his balance but continues running with the ball, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026, in East Rutherford. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

After a string of subpar performances to begin the season, most notably a Week 6 loss to the Saints in which he saw just six snaps and zero carries, Skattebo returned to the Giants’ offensive mix with a vengeance .

In their overtime victory over Houston, the Arizona State product had his best game to date, carrying the ball 17 times for 124 yards and a touchdown.

Like McCarthy, however, Skattebo now faces the challenge of maintaining and even exceeding his improved play.

If offensive coordinator Matt Nagy continues to deploy the 24-year-old as the team’s lead back, Skattebo will need to perform consistently on every down while setting the tone for fellow running backs Devin Singletary and Greg DeRosiers.

K Dominic Zvada

New York Giants kicker Dominic Zvada (34) kicks a ball during warmups during a week 6 NFL football game between New York Giants and New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

After starting his rookie season 9-for-9 on field goals (including three makes from 50+ yards out), Zvada’s fortunes have taken a hit in recent weeks.

The Giants’ undrafted rookie out of Michigan missed three field-goal attempts in New York’s Week 5 tie with the Washington Commanders, then missed 44- and 56-yarders in Week 7 against the Texans.

In total, the kicker has connected on 13 of 18 field goal attempts, while going 12-for-12 on extra points.

Harbaugh recently said the Giants have no current plans to change the kicker. Still, they remain hopeful Zvada will use the bye week to work on his plant placement and other fixable mechanics that have caused him difficulty lately.

While the talent is clearly there, New York cannot afford for its kicking game to become a liability in its quest for a postseason bid.

ILB Arvell Reese

Oct 25, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; New York Giants linebacker Arvell Reese (52) warms up before playing against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Through the Giants’ first seven games this season, Reese leads the team with 56 total tackles, 1.5 sacks, and 5.5 tackles for loss. Right now, Giants fans are wondering just how good the fifth overall selection in April’s draft can be over the next 10 games.

The 6-foot-4, 243-pounder possesses a triple-threat skill set that lets him stop the run, drop into coverage, and rush the passer. As a result, Reese has found comfort playing all over the field. Though he is unquestionably at his best when aligned inside, he has also been a factor on the edge when called upon to help in the pass rush.

While the case can be made for linebacker Abdul Carter or safety Jevon Holland, Reese has arguably been New York’s best defensive player this season.

As he continues to grow and develop, the team’s front seven is poised to become even more effective in making life difficult for opposing offenses.

CB Deonte Banks

New York Giants cornerback Deonte Banks (2) is shown after running back an interception for a touchdown during the last play of the game, Sunday, October 4, 2026, in East Rutherford. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

One of the best decisions the Giants’ coaches made during the first half of the season was choosing to deploy Banks as a true matchup cornerback. Fortunately for the Giants, he has delivered above expectations.

In five appearances (all starts) this season, the 25-year-old has compiled 20 total tackles, 10 passes defensed, and one interception, which he returned for a 98-yard touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 4.

Still, Banks’ best showing came during the team’s Week 7 win over the Houston Texans. When directly matched against star receiver Nico Collins, Banks held him to just one catch for four yards on four targets.

If he continues to show the same shut-down capabilities against opposing receivers into the home stretch, New York’s secondary will be a big reason for its success.

ILB Micah McFadden

Jun 3, 2026; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants linebacker Micah McFadden (41) participates in drills during organized team activities at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After linebacker Tremaine Edmunds’ season-ending shoulder injury, the Giants needed someone to step in at inside linebacker.

Based on his most recent performance, McFadden appears to be their much-needed “next man up.”

The fifth-year veteran delivered 10 tackles, three run stuffs, two tackles for loss, and one quarterback hit against the Texans in Week 7.

With 14 total tackles this season, the 6-foot-2, 232-pounder will remain a key component at inside linebacker.

Given his sideline-to-sideline range at the second level, McFadden should help keep the Giants’ defense at a respectable level for the remainder of the season.

OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux

Oct 25, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; New York Giants linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux (5) reacts as he walks to the sidelines before playing against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As several NFL pundits continue to weigh the pros and cons of trading him before the Nov. 10 deadline, Thibodeaux’s recent production may ultimately keep him in a Giants uniform through the remainder of the 2026 season.

New York’s first-round pick in 2022 has logged 277 defensive snaps through the Giants’ first seven games, collecting 15 total tackles.

However, Thibodeaux has zero sacks during that span. With Big Blue needing more punch in the pass rush, he will need to step up his production to help offset Burns’ loss.

Despite his struggles along the edge, Thibodeaux has established value as a run defender. Over the last three weeks, the 6-foot-5, 258-pound defender is tied for the second-most run stops in the league among edge rushers with six.

Given New York’s need at the position and his improved run-stopping, Thibodeaux will be worth watching during the Giants’ stretch run.

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