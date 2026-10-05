Four Moments That Defined the Giants' 36-24 Win Over the Cardinals

New York Giants fans expected their team to get bigger, more physical and fundamentally sharper under Super Bowl-winning head coach John Harbaugh, but there was still some uncertainty regarding the team's ability to close out games.

The Baltimore Ravens' bad habit of blowing fourth-quarter leads was a topic of conversation entering this new era of Big Blue football.

It isn't right now, though. The Giants thwarted a comeback effort for the third time this year, trusting their defense to stymie the Arizona Cardinals and clinch a 36-24 victory on Sunday afternoon.

Although the competition has been less than fierce, New York is thriving in the clutch. This latest crunch-time triumph propelled the team into solo possession of first place in the NFC East. Given what the Giants have endured already, the franchise deserves to feel good about itself.

There is always stuff that can be improved, but this is ultimately a results-based business. Let's take a closer look at the four moments that defined this winning effort .

First Down: Shelby Harris and Arvell Reese Produce a Vital Turnover

New York Giants linebacker Arvell Reese (52) celebrates after blocking a pass, Sunday, October 4, 2026, in East Rutherford. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Giants finally figured out how to score in the red zone, posting their first touchdown since Week 1 with 4:30 remaining in the second quarter. They fortified their momentum on the next drive, courtesy of a 35-year-old defensive tackle and a rookie 21-year-old linebacker .

Facing third-and-2 on the Cardinals' 35-yard line, Shelby Harris brought the pressure and batted a Jacoby Brissett pass. The tipped ball landed in the ready hands of Arvell Reese, who exploded in MetLife Stadium during this Week 4 matchup.

The Giants took over at the 26-yard line, and Jameis Winston connected with Malik Nabers for a 25-yard touchdown two plays later. Harris and Reese joined forces for a difference-making turnover that ultimately allowed their team to take the lead with 2:25 left in the half.

Second Down: Winston to Fields in Q3

New York Giants wide receiver Malachi Fields (88) celebrates his touchdown, Sunday, October 4, 2026, in East Rutherford. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Trailing 24-19 with less than six minutes remaining in the third, Jameis Winston was staring down a third-and-20 on his team's own 42-yard line. He had thrown picks on his last two drives, which resulted in 10 Arizona points, but true to form, the veteran gunslinger unexpectedly fired a beauty into the heart of Cardinals territory.

Winston scrambled out of trouble and completed a 40-yard pass to rookie wide receiver Malachi Fields. The backup-turned-starter following Jaxson Dart's season-ending knee injury can make some head-scratching throws, but if you wait long enough, he will blow your mind with gutsy, excellent plays.

Winston did plenty of both on Sunday, but the positives edged out the negatives. His average depth of target was 11.3 , per Pro Football Focus, nearly twice as much as last week's number. This dime to Fields was a big reason for the spike, and it preceded another pivotal completion that occurred on the same drive.

Third Down: Giants Capitalize on a Big Penalty

Oct 4, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Jameis Winston (19) drops back to pass against the Arizona Cardinals during the third quarter at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Five plays after the Winston-Fields link-up, the Giants found themselves in the unfortunate position of settling for a 34-yard field goal attempt. Dominic Zvada, who remained perfect in his first NFL campaign, drilled it and brought New York within two points of the Cardinals. Or at least that's what everyone thought.

The officials called Arizona for a defensive holding penalty, granting the Giants a welcome first down. Following a Najee Harris run that went nowhere, Jameis Winston zipped an 11-yard TD pass to tight end Theo Johnson and Big Blue grabbed a 27-24 lead with 1:44 left in the third quarter.

Winston was 18-of-29 for 250 yards and three touchdowns, but perhaps just as important as his passing heroics, New York won the penalty battle.

The Giants were flagged six times for 44 yards, while their opponent accrued 55 penalty yards on seven flags.

Fourth Down: Deonte Banks’ Pick-6

New York Giants cornerback Deonte Banks (2) is shown after the second to last play of the game where he was able to help prevent the Cardinals receiver from completing a pass. On the next play he made an interception and scored a touchdown, Sunday, October 4, 2026, in East Rutherford. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

If someone was going to emerge from the telephone booth and lift the Giants to a W, there should have been no less likely candidate than Deonte Banks.

But not in this game. The fourth-year cornerback enjoyed what fans earnestly hope is a breakout performance, putting on the cape shortly after he was issued a questionable pass interference flag on third-and-6.

With the Cardinals advancing to the 4-yard line, Banks had to quickly move past the penalty.

DOTS of the Deonte Banks game-winner pic.twitter.com/KDnI8qIWkI — Doug Analytics (@Doug_Analytics) October 4, 2026

And did he ever. The 2023 first-round draft pick totaled four passes defended, including a stellar one on All-Pro tight end Trey McBride with 14 seconds remaining on the game clock.

Four plays later, Banks put the game firmly in the win column when he snagged Jacoby Brissett's pass intended for Michael Wilson and raced to the opposite end zone for a 98-yard pick-six as time expired.

The road to redemption is a long one and cannot be completed with just one excellent showing, but this 25-year-old has dramatically changed his fortunes.

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