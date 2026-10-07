Giants Open as 3.5-Point Underdogs at Commanders as Jayden Daniels Eyes Return

For the second straight week, the New York Giants left the gridiron as victors after an impressive defensive stand, capped by a game-sealing interception returned for a touchdown by cornerback Deonte Banks in a 36-24 win over the Arizona Cardinals.

The Giants are now sitting at a 3-1 record and lead in the NFC East standings through the first quarter of the 2026 season, and they'll look to lift themselves another notch as they hit the road to visit the Washington Commanders.

Surprisingly, they won't be doing it with the initial backing of oddsmakers at FanDuel Sportsbook , which, in its opening lines for Week 5 in the NFL, has the Giants set as 3.5-point underdogs against their division rivals.

The spread marks the first time that Big Blue began the week as the underdog since Week 2 when they faced the Los Angeles Rams and tied for the second-largest spread from the season opener against the Dallas Cowboys.

In addition to the spread, the sportsbook has opened the total points line at over/under 43.5 points, matching last weekend's total against the Cardinals.

The Return of Jayden Daniels?

Oct 4, 2026; Tottenham, ENG; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) walks off the field during warmups before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Giants are riding into Washington with a two-game win streak and a defense that has finally lit the fuse in both pressure and turnover.

Meanwhile, the Commanders, who sit last in the division with a 1-3 record after their 30-13 loss to the Indianapolis Colts in London in Week 4, look like a team that has underperformed despite offseason improvements on both sides of the roster.

The Commanders have been without their starting quarterback, Jayden Daniels, whose potential return this week could be the lone factor pushing oddsmakers to back the home team.

Daniels has been sidelined since Week 2, when he dislocated his left elbow against the Dallas Cowboys. It was the same elbow he injured in the same manner in Week 9 of the 2025 season, and the impact of the consecutive ailments would make one think his season was all but finished this time.

The LSU product has reportedly been cleared to be a full participant in the Commanders' preparation for the Giants, opening the door for him to return to the starting role after Washington fill-in starter Marcus Mariota sprained his MCL in the loss to the Colts.

Despite his injury problems over the last two seasons, Daniels instantly improves the Commanders' offense with his dual-threat ability to escape pressure and extend plays that test an opposing defense's stamina.

The Giants have yet to face a quarterback of Daniels' caliber, making for an interesting matchup as they hope to build on their dominant pass-rushing performance against Cardinals gunslinger Jacoby Brissett, on whom they generated 14 total pressures on, including two sacks and five hits, in the win.

In three career meetings with New York, Daniels has completed 70.4% of his pass attempts for 668 yards and three touchdowns. He also added 29 carries for 147 yards, averaging 5.1 yards per carry.

Washington enters Week 5 with the 15th-ranked scoring offense in the NFL, along with the eighth-most passing touchdowns (eight) and a top-10 standing in rushing attempts and yards.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news, and send your mailbag questions to us.