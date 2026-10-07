New York Giants rookie Dominic Zvada is not your typical first-year NFL kicker.

Since joining the Giants as an undrafted free agent in late April, the former Michigan Wolverine has been one of Big Blue's most reliable players. Through New York's first four games, Zvada has gone 9-for-9 on field goal attempts and 5-for-5 on extra points.

Unsurprisingly, the soon-to-be 23-year-old is earning rave reviews.

Still, Zvada refuses to let any moment become too big for him. With the Giants clinging to a three-point lead in the fourth quarter of their Week 4 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, coach John Harbaugh trusted his rookie to kick a 52-yard field goal, giving New York a 30-24 lead with just over two minutes remaining.

The kick not only gave the Giants an added cushion in a game they would eventually win 36-24 at MetLife Stadium, but it also showcased Zvada's ability to deliver in clutch situations yet again.

"For me, my job is to go out there and do my part no matter what, and so for me, that was the mindset going into that kick," Zvada told reporters earlier this week.

"It's just another opportunity to display what I'm able to do," he added. "The operation was great. Never really had a problem, never had a problem the entire game with pressure or anything like that, so I knew going into that kick, all I had to do was focus on my job."

No Moment Is Too Big for Dominic Zvada

Oct 4, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants kicker Dominic Zvada (34) celebrates a field goal during the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Having earned both First-Team All-America honors and Big Ten Kicker of the Year with Michigan in 2024, Zvada is no stranger to making kicks in high-pressure situations.

His 52-yard field goal in Week 4 tied for the third-longest by a rookie kicker in franchise history, the same feat he accomplished in New York's 28-6 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in Week 2.

Since then, Zvada has made three 50-plus-yard field goals, making him the first Giants rookie to kick three or more 50-plus-yard field goals in a single season.

Though he rightfully deserves the accolades he is receiving, Zvada credits some of his success to playing under Harbaugh, who spent several years coaching special teams at both the collegiate and pro levels. In that regard, he continues to work diligently to validate the trust Harbaugh showed when naming him New York's kicker in late August.

"It's an amazing thing. You can really trust what he's saying, and he uses the same terminology as a specialist used, so when you hear someone talk like that, you know that they have a great idea of what they're talking about," Zvada said of his head coach.

"And so, yeah, to be able to play for Coach Harbaugh has been an absolute dream, and I'm just excited to keep rolling with him."

With their Week 5 road matchup against the Washington Commanders fast approaching, Zvada remains determined to stay focused.

At 3-1, the Giants can maintain sole possession of first place in the NFC East with a win over their divisional rival. To do so, they may need Zvada to extend his streak of perfection, perhaps under high-stakes circumstances.

Fortunately for the Giants, Zvada will be ready to do his job, as always.

"I feel like I always have that mentality," Zvada said.

"Even from very early on, I always had that belief in myself, even when maybe other people didn't. I think that's what kind of helps drive a person to get to this point. And so, that's how it is."

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