The New York Giants never settle for a dull moment on game day.

Big Blue picked up key first downs on the game's final possession to hold on for a 34-30 win over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 12 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Giants quarterback J.J. McCarthy completed 13 passes for 268 yards, a touchdown and an interception.

Rookie receiver Malachi Fields led all Big Blue pass catchers with 140 yards and a touchdown on four catches. Return specialist Xavier Gipson found the end zone twice, the second time providing New York's game-winning points.

Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson went 14-for-25 for 198 passing yards and an interception, while running back Jonathan Taylor rushed for a season-high 133 yards and two touchdowns.

With the win, the Giants improve to 7-3-1 as they continue their push for the NFC East title and their first playoff appearance since 2022.

First Half Summary:

The Colts struck first in Week 12. Indy took full advantage of New York's opening three-and-out, which featured defensive end Jaylahn Tuimoloau sacking McCarthy on third down.

Return specialist Anthony Gould took Jordan Stout's punt back 40 yards to the New York 33. Just two snaps later, Taylor scored on a 30-yard touchdown run. After kicker Spencer Shrader's extra point, Indianapolis led 7-0.

The Giants cut into the home team's lead on the ensuing drive, traveling 54 yards on six plays. The series was highlighted by a near-perfect throw from McCarthy to Fields for a 48-yard gain.

Dominic Zvada capped the drive with a 31-yard field goal to make it a 7-3 game with just over nine minutes remaining in the first quarter.

For the second time in as many offensive series, the Giants rode a big play deep into Colts territory. This time, receiver Malik Nabers took a short pass from McCarthy 56 yards to the Colts' 11.

Unfortunately, Big Blue's early red-zone woes continued, and Zvada once again provided the points. His 24-yard field goal cut the lead to 7-6.

Big Blue's third consecutive scoring drive came after safety Jevon Holland's fifth interception of the season.

The veteran jumped Richardson's pass intended for tight end Drew Ogletree, setting up a short field for McCarthy and Co. The Giants' starter needed only four plays to take his team 33 yards, 25 of which came on his touchdown pass to Fields that gave New York a 13-7 lead.

FIELDS 4TH DOWN TD 🫡



📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/musNz7xaQO — New York Giants (@Giants) November 29, 2026

Indianapolis quickly responded with an eight-play, 36-yard drive. After the series opened with a pair of seven-yard runs from Richardson and Taylor, Shrader cut Big Blue's lead to 13-10 with a 49-yard field goal.

The Giants wasted little time pushing their lead back to double digits, putting together a three-play, 67-yard scoring drive on their next possession. Receiver Xavier Gipson took McCarthy's end-around handoff 49 yards to the end zone, giving the Giants a 20-10 lead with 8:52 remaining in the half.

Thanks in part to a defensive pass interference penalty on cornerback Paulson Adebo on 3rd-and-5 from the Colts' 38, Indy extended its next drive, which ended in a 38-yard field goal from Shrader.

The Colts erased the rest of New York's lead after safety A.J. Haulcy intercepted McCarthy on 1st-and-10 from the Giants' 44. Taylor piled up 58 rushing yards on the ensuing drive, including a 32-yard touchdown run. Shrader's extra point tied the game at 20.

The Colts couldn't find the end zone on their final possession of the half, but they still capitalized on the Giants' empty series before it. Richardson showed off his rushing ability with a 31-yard run to New York's 29-yard line, and Shrader made his third field goal of the half, a 44-yarder that gave Indianapolis a 23-20 halftime lead.

At the Half: Colts 23, Giants 20

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt (29) chases after New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers (1) as he rushes Sunday, Nov. 29, 2026, during a game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Second Half Summary:

After closing the first half with four consecutive scoring drives, the Colts looked ready to take full advantage of getting the ball to start the third quarter. Following a 30-yard catch-and-run by Taylor, Richardson seemingly gave Indy a 10-point lead with a three-yard touchdown run on 1st-and-Goal.

Fortunately for the Giants, the touchdown was wiped out by a 10-yard holding penalty on Colts tight end Tyler Warren. From there, New York locked down Indianapolis' offense, forcing a turnover on downs when Holland and linebacker Micah McFadden stopped Richardson on 4th-and-Goal.

Indianapolis succeeded on its second bid to build a 10-point lead with its first offensive series of the fourth quarter. The seven-play, 91-yard drive was highlighted by a 61-yard completion from Richardson to Gould that put the Colts at New York's 5. Richardson took the final yard himself for his first rushing touchdown in 707 days. Shrader's extra point gave the Colts a 30-20 lead.

The Giants answered on their next possession with a seven-play, 65-yard scoring drive. Tight end Isaiah Likely made his first catch of the day, turning a short pass from McCarthy over the middle into a 30-yard gain.

Fields continued his standout day with a 27-yard catch that moved the ball into Indy's red zone. Quarterback Jameis Winston sneaked the ball across the goal line for the touchdown, and Zvada's extra point cut the Colts' lead to 30-27.

For the first time since Gunner Olszewski did so on Dec. 31, 2023, the Giants scored on a punt return. Gipson's second touchdown of the day was also the second punt-return touchdown of his career. Zvada's extra point gave the Giants a 34-30 lead with 6:48 remaining.

ANDDD HE'S GONE 💨



📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/ey8Cagg0Rq — New York Giants (@Giants) November 29, 2026

For the second consecutive week, New York protected a late lead by grinding out its final offensive series, a 10-play, 37-yard drive that ended in the victory formation.

FINAL: Giants 34, Colts 30

Injury Report

Giants running back Cam Skattebo left the game with just under five minutes remaining in the fourth quarter after limping away from a tackle. He was diagnosed with a lower-leg injury.

Cornerback Colton Hood suffered an ankle injury during New York's first scoring drive of the fourth quarter. He was officially listed as questionable to return.

Defensive back Tyler Nubin was removed from the game late in the fourth quarter to be evaluated for a concussion.

Blue Notes

Holland's first-half interception was his fifth of the season, giving him sole possession of the NFL lead at the time.

Holland entered the game with a 41.2 percent ball-hawk rate, per Next Gen Stats. Ball-hawk rate is the percentage of targets on which the defender makes a play on the ball (a pass defensed or an interception). His 41.2 percent mark ranks first among players targeted at least 10 times.

NFC East Roundup

Veteran Jake Elliott kicked a 59-yard field goal with two seconds remaining as the Philadelphia Eagles (4-7) rallied for a thrilling 39-38 victory over the Dallas Cowboys (5-7) on Thanksgiving Day.

The Washington Commanders (4-5-1) take on the Arizona Cardinals (3-8) at 4:25 p.m. ET at State Farm Stadium. The Commanders hold the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Giants should the two teams finish the regular season with the same record.

What's Next?

The Giants return to the friendly confines of MetLife Stadium to face the San Francisco 49ers (3-8) in Week 13. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 6, in East Rutherford.

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