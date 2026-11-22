The New York Giants don't want to hear about how good the Jaguars have been.

Who could blame them? How the Jaguars, who are 7-2, are ahead of the Giants doesn't matter in this nationally televised Week 11 clash between two opponents who see each other once every four years.

What matters is the roster the Jaguars are bringing to MetLife Stadium, what challenges the Giants need to mitigate and what areas of weakness they can potentially exploit.

"All you do is look at the team they are right now, the opponent that we're facing," head coach John Harbaugh said.

But make no mistake about it: The Giants have heard the praise that has been heaped on the Jaguars, which has grown louder now that they are the next team up on Big Blue's schedule.

Check out the latest episode of the Locked On Giants podcast on YouTube (link provided). | Courtesy of Locked On Podcast Network

And while every game is important for the Giants to win, the Jaguars represent the kind of team Big Blue would conceivably face if it completes its quest to win the NFC East and earn a postseason berth. Let's say no one would blame the Giants if there is a little extra juice flowing through their veins.

They're seeking to show their critics that their 5-3-1 start is not the result of a fairly simple schedule, but the mark of a team that is trying to get better every single week. It has also made resiliency a calling card, considering the injuries and setbacks Harbaugh's first Giants roster has had to face.

It all boils down to seeing just what this team is made of with the opportunity that's before them, as Harbaugh noted.

"What are we going to do with this opportunity? What are we going to do over the next few weeks? Where are we going to go? It's up to us to determine who we are," he said.

"So, there's a lot at stake, and we'll find out how we're going to handle it. I mean, you don't know. You can talk all you want, you can say all you want, until you get out there and you start doing it and you find out really where you're at. And we're going to learn a lot."

Follow along with our live blog for key plays and highlights, observations, injury updates and more from the game. And then be sure to check back after the game for our complete postgame analysis and breakdown.

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