The Unsung Hero of Super Bowl XXV: How Mark Collins Neutralized Hall of Fame Weapons

Some of the best players in the league don't necessarily go to the Pro Bowl or win any of the league's awards, but they command the utmost respect from their opponents.

And when one of those voices is Hall of Famer Jerry Rice, perhaps the greatest receiver in NFL history, those plaudits are more than enough to evaluate the player.

Rice often spoke of how New York Giants cornerback Mark Collins was his most difficult matchup, citing the defensive back's skill set, physicality and football acumen.

"He's very physical," Rice told reporters before facing the Giants in 1994. "Well coached ... doesn't really blow assignments. He's been around for eight years and he's a great defensive back.

"Tough guy ... You're always going to have football players who can play healthy. But the true mark of a player is one who can go out and play hurt."

Collins, who played at Cal-State Fullerton, showed promise from the time he was taken in the second round of the 1986 NFL Draft.

As a rookie, he handled return duties and started nine games in place of an injured Elvis Patterson (groin), finishing with 60 tackles to earn a spot on the All-Rookie team.

But the Giants pulled Collins off punt returns after he got shaken up while running back a punt despite losing his helmet against New Orleans in Week 4.

Collins always seemed to be in the correct spot, even if he wasn't directly involved. In Week 12, he threw the key block to complete defensive end George Martin's 78-yard interception return for a TD in the 19-16 win over Denver.

Collins raced upfield, caught up Martin from behind and took out running back Sammy Winder at the Broncos’ 20-yard line.

Collins's Signature Moment Came in Super Bowl XXV

Jan 27, 1991; Tampa, FL, USA; FILE PHOTO; Buffalo Bills receiver Andre Reed (83) is pushed out of bounds by New York York Giants defensive back Mark Collins (25) in Super Bowl XXV at Tampa Stadium. The Giants defeated the Bills 20-19. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Although he remained a starter for the rest of his time with the Giants, the spotlight found Collins again during the 20-19 Super Bowl XXV victory over the Buffalo Bills.

He consistently hammered Hall of Fame receiver Andre Reed, who was limited to 62 yards on eight receptions. Collins also brought down running back Thurman Thomas at the Giants 29 before Jim Kelly's spike set up Scott Norwood's 47-yard miss in the final seconds.

Collins played eight seasons of his 13-year career with the Giants, his final season coming in 1993. He then went on to spend three seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs (who converted him to safety), one with Green Bay and his final one with Seattle.

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