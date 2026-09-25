Tiki Barber Reacts to Jaxson Dart's Season-Ending Injury: 'It Sucks'

The New York Giants had two benchmarks to clear for 2026 to be considered a successful year: stay competitive through the holiday season and help their young quarterback make considerable progress as a passer and decision-maker. Reaching that standard is now seemingly impossible.

Jaxson Dart suffered a knee injury that will require surgery , significantly hindering the Giants' playoff prospects. This setback is devastating for a player who showed promise as a rookie and thrived in New York's season-opening win over the Dallas Cowboys.

The 23-year-old is still ostensibly a franchise pillar, but because of some awful luck, he will not have the opportunity to establish himself as a star signal-caller in 2026. Giants legend Tiki Barber sympathizes with Dart, who could now face added pressure in 2027.

"It sucks for Jaxson Dart," the team's all-time rushing leader said on WFAN’s radio show Evan and Tiki.

"He's going to be a question mark when he finally comes back... ‘cause if we don't see him, and we had these questions before this season, now we're going to ask these questions after this injury."

Tiki says the harsh reality is that Jaxson Dart's Giants future is now in question: pic.twitter.com/e8e9iD3HAA — WFAN Sports Radio (@WFAN660) September 23, 2026

A Lost Season of Potential Growth

Although it seems highly unlikely that Big Blue would look for a replacement option in the offseason, management might need to see more from Dart before declaring him the quarterback of the future . Potential can only be a selling point for so long.

Ergo, the former Ole Miss star will enter a crucial third season of his NFL career. There would have been a high sense of urgency regardless, but now he has to take on the challenge without the benefit of leading the offense for a full year.

While Dart can still soak up knowledge from the sidelines and lock down the mental components of the game, there is no substitute for on-field experience. One can only imagine how antsy he is, especially since he lobbied to return to action during Monday night's loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Jaxson Dart leads the NY Giants' offense vs. Cowboys | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Worse yet, the narrative that Dart is injury-prone will only grow stronger, even though he got caught in a freak incident. The 25th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft looked incredibly comfortable in Matt Nagy's system in a small sample size, but Barber raises an interesting point.

"John Harbaugh didn't draft him, so I know that's not what we want to hear and think about, but this is the reality of being an NFL player," he said. "It is a ‘What have you done for me now?’ business, and you can get replaced like that."

Harbaugh would not have come to the Giants if he did not believe in Jaxson Dart, but the veteran head coach can only evaluate so much when his QB is on injured reserve.

Even if New York rises above the adversity and exceeds expectations with Jameis Winston under center, it is hard to see this franchise taking a definitive step forward until Dart solidifies himself as the guy.

And unfortunately, that mission is now on hold.

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