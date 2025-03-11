Giants CB Paulson Adebo: The Good, The Great, and The Ugly
The New York Giants made their first splash into the 2025 free agency waters by signing ex-New Orleans Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo.
While it was not the signing many Giants wanted to see first, it addresses a definite position of need for New York as they continue to try and improve their secondary.
Adebo was selected by the Saints in the third round of the 2021 draft and started all 17 games as a rookie, collecting 66 tackles (including 55 solo and 11 TFLs), eight pass breakups, and three interceptions.
Over the next three seasons, he could not duplicate his availability, but his production was high-quality. Over the past two seasons, he has played in only 22 games, but his production has been good.
The 25-year-old Stanford product still has room for growth and even more consistency. He has 128 tackles (103 solo), two forced fumbles, 28 pass breakups, and seven interceptions.
His sure tackling and ball skills should make him an asset for the Giants if he can stay healthy. Let’s look at the good, the great, and the ugly of the Giants' new cornerback.
The Good: Tackling Ability
Adebo is a cornerback who tackles like a strong safety. With more reduced split formations in the NFL, corners need to be able to exist in the tackle box, and he does that well.
He's good at setting the edge in run defense and coming off the edge on a blitz. He understands run fits and does a great job of closing down distance and striking before the ball carrier can make a move upfield.
He uses a good pad level to take down bigger tight ends and receivers. He is also good against quick passing and the screen game.
He usually arrives when the ball comes and makes the contact that stops their momentum. He does not sit back passively, waiting to absorb the contact from the ball carrier. Instead, he attacks and disrupts momentum.
In the series of plays, you see him operating close to the line of scrimmage. Whether standing close to the line or coming downhill towards the line, he attacks and uses that momentum to get the opponent and bring them down.
The Great: Ball Skills
One of the most underrated aspects of having great ball skills is the ability to stick with a receiver. What good are ball skills if you can never get your hands on the ball?
Adebo keeps his hands on the football. He had eight interceptions and 30 pass breakups in 22 games at Stanford. He followed that up with 10 interceptions and 43 pass breakups during his 51 starts in the NFL.
That's a lot of interactions with the football over the past six seasons. He has been great at pattern matching and turns into a receiver when the football goes in the air.
He takes advantage of bad throws or arrogant throws. If he can not get both hands on it, he is great at sticking one hand in to disrupt the catch. He is also not afraid to be a little physical downfield if it can disrupt the receiver.
One thing that should excite Giants fans is that he is very comfortable in zone coverage and does a good job of playing his entire area and attacking the football in the air.
In the series of plays, you see Adebo in man and zone coverage, getting to the ball at the point. Some plays are simple because he is in the right position, and others are tougher plays to make, but it is impressive to constantly be where you are supposed to be and be able to play on the ball.
The Ugly: Injury History
A player with 34 of a potential 51 starts is not good. Regardless of how you slice it, suiting up 66% of the time leaves much to be desired. That is likely why he was available.
If a 25-year-old cornerback with great ball skills and high-academic institution education was showing for 90-95% of the games, an organization would want to wrap that guy up long term.
In 2022, he missed a few games with knee and hamstring injuries; in 2023, he missed two games with a hamstring issue; and in 2024, he broke his femur seven games into the season.
Breaking a femur is such a rare injury in football that it makes you wonder how he will recover and, second, whether he just has a natural disposition for injury.
Regardless, his injuries make him a red-flag target. This is a risk because nobody knows how this injury will affect his athleticism.
If it works out, the Giants have a potential stalwart at corner; if it does not, add his name to the list of lemons sold to Big Blue.
Coach’s Corner
There’s no need to rush back. The idea is to get Adebo back fully healthy so that he can play with the same level of aggression he played with before his injury. If he is anything less, then it probably does not work out for the team or Adebo’s future.
Patience is key, and when his body truly feels ready to go, then unleash him. If that means a few games into the season or even half the season, then so be it. Make this move one that can be beneficial for multiple years.
