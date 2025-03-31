2025 NFL Draft: 3 Positions the Jaguars Can Avoid
We have already gone over which position groups the Jacksonville Jaguars absolutely can not afford to avoid in the 2025 NFL Draft.
But which position groups are the Jaguars strong enough at right now that they can go through the entire seven-round experience and not invest a single pick in?
We break down the three positions below.
Quarterback
When the offseason opened, we felt like this might be the offseason the Jaguars draft a quarterback to develop as Trevor Lawrence's backup. They have gone the cheap veteran route and last year traded for a former first-round pick; the one thing they had not done was draft Lawrence's backup.
With Nick Mullens signed this March to help bring along Lawrence and the rest of the offense, however, it sure doesn't seem like there is a need. Perhaps the Jaguars use a late pick to add a potential No. 3 quarterback to compete with John Wolford, but they really don't need to do it in 2025.
Tight End
The Jaguars could add to the tight end room at some point due to the numbers at the position. They have five tight ends currently signed in Brenton Strange, Johnny Mundt, Hunter Long, Shawn Bowman, and Patrick Murtagh. Murtagh didn't play last year due to an injury and Bowman spent the year on the practice squad.
With that said, any tight end they add will be the No. 4 tight end from the jump unless they use a particularly early pick on one. But after the Jaguars added two veterans in free agency, there doesn't appear to even be a lock for a fourth tight end to make the roster. The Jaguars likely would not have signed two veterans if they felt like they wanted to add one early in the draft.
Linebacker
This one is the toughest one to make an argument for since, as of today, the Jaguars have expiring contracts at linebacker with Devin Lloyd and Chad Muma. They could pick up Lloyd's fifth-year option or extend either of the veteran linebackers, but this projects to be a big need if you are looking toward 2026.
With that said, the Jaguars have four capable linebackers in Lloyd, Muma, Foyesade Oluokun, and Ventrell Miller. They could use another depth piece who can play on special teams, but they can do that in free agency, undrafted free agency, or during waivers after roster cuts are made following training camp. This isn't a must-draft area ... yet.
While here, make sure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
This is also your chance let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.