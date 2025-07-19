2026 Projects as Busy Offseason for Jacksonville Jaguars
Training camp begins in just a few days for the Jacksonville Jaguars as they look ahead to discovering what type of team they will be in 2025.
They've had an active offseason with new general manager James Gladstone and head coach Liam Coen, all while adding depth at critical positions on both sides of the ball. Only time will tell if the team ends up regretting their signings or living up to their expectations and feeling great about them.
Smart general managers make moves during the offseason to have even the slightest of advantages for the following offseason. One of Gladstone's most notable moves in this regard was how he pulled off a blockbuster trade while still managing to secure a hefty load of draft picks without a first-round selection, one that went to the Cleveland Browns in the trade for Travis Hunter.
However, early signs indicate that the Jaguars are poised to have an active offseason in 2026, regardless of how this year unfolds. At the moment, it seems as though the moves in free agency made by former GM Trent Baalke will be coming back to bite the team they'll have just over $9 million in cap space next year.
On top of that, they'll have some key free agents such as cornerback Buster Brown, linebacker Devin Lloyd, and wide receiver Dyami Brown. Gladstone will also need to manage the contract negotiations of key players edge rusher Travon Walker, offensive tackle Anton Harrison, and tight end Brenton Strange.
To say next offseason will require some effort is an understatement. There is a possibility that for the Jaguars to create more cap space, they may look to add more talent at linebacker, guard, defensive tackle, and safety.
Contracts will likely be re-negotiated to free up more space with restructures to players like Arik Armstead, Foye Oluokun, and Ezra Cleveland, though the latter's future could be up in the air should rookie Wyatt Milum take over as starting left guard.
Next offseason is still half a year away, but it is time for James Gladstone to begin small, yet important preparations for the 2026 offseason, one of which will be quite busy for these Jaguars.
