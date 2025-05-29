Antony Campanile Explains Why Jaguars Signed Emmanuel Ogbah
The Jacksonville Jaguars made an important move following the 2025 NFL Draft when they added veteran defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah to the roster.
After defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile spoke about Ogbah following Wednesday's OTA practice, it is easy to see why.
“Yeah, I love that guy. He is such a great human being. If you have had the chance to be around him, he really is. He’s a great guy," Campanile said.
In short, Ogbah seems to match what the Jaguars are looking for in an intangibly rich addition. He has spent several years already with Campanile while the two were with the Miami Dolphins, giving Campanile clear insight into what kind of person and player the Jaguars were adding when they signed Ogbah in the immediate aftermath of the draft.
"Super competitive guy, but a technician on the field. Run game, pass game. He has been great for a lot of our younger players too," Campanile said.
"Not only does he have a great skillset, but he also has a wealth of knowledge and a ton of success in his career to this point and knows a lot of stuff that we are doing in the system. I love ‘Og’. I was really really fired up about getting him here and I am happy he is here.”
Ogbah will fill the No. 3 defensive end role for the Jaguars behind Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker, a role that the Jaguars more or less ignored over the last two seasons.
"I think that is an important piece because that guy when you go back at the end of the year has a ton of production for you. He’s the next guy in," Campanile said.
"Emmanuel is a guy who we gain a ton when he is out there on the field. Like I said, he has a wealth of knowledge and a great competitor. We have a really good player against the run and a guy who has had a lot of success in his career as a pass rusher. That was a really important piece for us.”
With Ogbah now in place to give the Jaguars a rounded out pass-rush depth chart, the former Dolphins veteran could be a key addition to the Jaguars' roster.
