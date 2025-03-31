Why Brian Thomas Jr. Is Jaguars' 2025 Offseason X-Factor
The Jacksonville Jaguars have been through quite a bit of change in the last few months, especially on offense.
Yes, the changes at head coach and general manager with Liam Coen and James Gladstone are significant and far-reaching. But it has been the changes along the roster that have stood out even more over the last month.
The area on the offense that has seen the most change is at wide receiver. Former leading receiver Christian Kirk was traded to the Houston Texans for a seventh-round pick in next year's draft; Devin Duvernay and Josh Reynolds were released; and Tim Jones was allowed to walk in free agency and sign with the Minnesota Vikings.
As a response, the Jaguars have so far only added Dyami Brown at wide receiver. That doesn't mean their moves are done, and we will find out in the coming weeks during the 2025 NFL Draft what their plans at the position are.
Perhaps the Jaguars plan to add an early-round pick -- or picks -- to the receiver room. Perhaps they believe enough in Parker Washington and Gabe Davis to not have to invest in the unit early on.
The Jaguars, ultimately, could lean either way and there is one reason why: Brian Thomas Jr.
No matter what the Jaguars do at wide receiver, Thomas is set to be the offense's alpha dog. Thomas was one of the best wide receivers in football as a rookie last year and produced a record-breaking season even while playing with a backup quarterback for about half the year.
Thomas is such a rare talent at wide receiver that the Jaguars could enter 2025 with limited options behind him and still not only survive, but thrive. He is a player defenses fear. A player that a coach like Liam Coen could potentially turn into an All-Pro.
Thomas gives the Jaguars flexibility in their decision-making simply because of how dominant a player he is. He won't stop them from adding even more firepower to the offense, but he is also so talented that they won't feel backed into any corners.
If the Jaguars didn't have an elite talent like Thomas at receiver, they would be forced to use one of their top picks on the position. They would have no choice but to ask a rookie to carry the offense.
But thanks to Thomas' skill set, the Jaguars can simply let the draft and potential receiver upgrades come to them.
