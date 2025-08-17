Brian Thomas Jr. Reflects on Former Teammate Kyren Lacy
The LSU Tigers can claim one of the deepest crops of talent currently in the NFL, after giving the league three stars in the first round of the 2024 draft. The Jacksonville Jaguars' Brian Thomas, Washington Commanders' Jayden Daniels, and New York Giants' Malik Nabers all had dominant rookie seasons after leading one of the most lethal college offenses for LSU in 2023.
They weren't the only stars on the team, though. After slotting behind two future NFL prospects that year, wide receiver Kyren Lacy would return to the Tigers for the 2024 NCAA season. He wound up catching 58 balls for 866 yards and an SEC-high nine touchdowns.
His super senior season had established him as a premier prospect ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft. Unfortunately, he tragically passed less than two weeks before he got a chance to hear his name called. Months later, his untimely death continues to bear a heavy weight on his family, friends, and fans, including former teammate Brian Thomas Jr.
Brian Thomas Jr. wants to honor Kyren Lacy in the 2025 NFL season
Brian Thomas Jr. is hoping to help lead the Jacksonville Jaguars back to postseason relevancy in the 2025 NFL season. While he wants to build on his transcendent rookie year, it's not the only goal he has in mind.
Appearing on The Pivot Podcast, he was asked about his former teammate Kyren Lacy's passing. Going from laughing with the hosts just minutes earlier, he took a few beats before answering solemnly:
"That’s been a tough one for me. I was with Kyren like two weeks before it happened. We were on our way home, and we were training together in Texas. We were on our way home, just talking. We drove home, we were just talking the whole way. I remember he kept asking me how I was mentally. I mean, I was answering him, but I knew something was like going on.
So I kept asking him, how was he, because he always asked me that before, but he never like really kept asking. I feel like I wasn’t really able to get everything out of him or whatever. It’s been tough for me just trying to get past it or whatever, but I know what he would want us [Thomas Jr., Jayden Daniels, and Malik Nabers] to do and stuff like that. So, just try to keep that in the back of my head and keep staying focused on the main goal."
He was asked if he would do anything differently in retrospect:
"I feel like I probably would. I feel like I would just try to push the issue a little bit more, just to see what he was getting at with asking those little things like that. I feel like God makes everything happen for a reason… I don’t know. I can’t really say."
According to police reports, Kyren Lacy was fleeing from authorities before taking his own life. His representation has alleged that scrutiny from the NFL surrounding his legal troubles leading up to the draft weighed heavily on his mind.
Thomas Jr. would go on to say that he plans on honoring his teammate's memory this season. Watch for him to cap off one of his touchdowns with one of Kyren Lacy's trademark celebrations this year.
If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health or having thoughts of self-harm, please know that you are not alone and help is available. In the United States, you can dial 988 to connect with the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline and receive free, confidential support 24/7.
