How the Jaguars Can Benefit From Saints' Derek Carr Situation
A major piece of NFL news dropped on Friday, with NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reporting the status of New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr is up in the air for the 2025 season. And looking at how things stand today, the Jacksonville Jaguars could be just the team to benefit from it.
"The Saints suddenly have a major QB question: Starter Derek Carr is now dealing with a shoulder injury that threatens his availability for this season, sources say. Carr is weighing options, including the possibility of surgery," Rapsheet said.
"Derek Carr's 2024 season ended prematurely with a fractured non-throwing hand. Now, a shoulder injury has put his availability for 2025 in doubt."
Simply put, the Saints could be on track to having one of the worst quarterback situations in the NFL. Carr and the aging Saints roster is not an ideal setup to begin with, but the Saints can't go into Kellen Moore's first year as head coach with Spencer Rattler and Jake Haener as their top options.
And with the Saints consistently being mocked to Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders in recent mock drafts, it is fair to wonder if the Saints and their aggressive front office will now look to make a move for Sanders.
It sure seems like the Saints could have a chance to; Cam Ward, not Sanders, is expected to be the No. 1 pick. Then Travis Hunter and Abdul Carter figure to be the favorites for the No. 2 and No. 3 picks.
That leaves the New England Patriots and Jaguars at picks No. 4 and 5. Neither needs a quarterback, but both would likely welcome an offer to move back but remain in the top-10.
Still, the Patriots could risk missing out on one of the top two offensive tackle prospects if they move back to No. 9. They could just swallow their pride and stick at No. 4 to secure a blindside protector for Drake Maye.
This would leave the Jaguars at No. 5 as the next most logical spot for the Saints to look to. They would not need to sell the farm to land the Jaguars' pick, while the Jaguars can increase their draft stockpile while still owning a top-10 pick.
If the Jaguars have a chance at trading down at all in the first-round, it likely now centers around the Saints.
