REPORT: Is Travis Hunter a Good Fit in Jacksonville?
For much of the season, the Jacksonville Jaguars were in position to secure one of the top two or three picks in the upcoming NFL Draft. They were on pace to secure the first overall pick until a late-season win pushed them a few picks back in the draft order.
However, the Jaguars were and still have been connected to Colorado star wide receiver and cornerback Travis Hunter. They are still within striking distance of securing him via trade on draft night.
Kyle Crabbs of the 33rd Team analyzed which teams would and would not be a good fit for the Heisman Trophy winner.
"It seems the only thing we know about the identity of the Jacksonville Jaguars right now is the man who will be calling the shots on the roster, surviving general manager Trent Baalke," Crabbs said. "It was a stunning decision from Jaguars owner Shad Khan to dismiss head coach Doug Pederson while retaining Baalke for what will be his third head coaching hire in five offseasons. This is, of course, a story for another day.
"As it pertains to the potential outlook for Hunter, Baalke’s status likely bodes well for the team’s current crop of wide receivers. The team hit a home run with Brian Thomas Jr. in the 2024 NFL Draft; he posted crazy numbers while developing into the top option in the offense. Christian Kirk will be looking to regain his form in 2024 after missing half the season with a fractured collarbone.
Crabbs noted that while offensively, Hunter may fall behind any one of the Jaguars current veterans, as well as veterans that will be added in free agency, he would not have those same concerns on the defensive side of the ball.
Hunter is arguably better on the defensive side of the ball than he is on the offensive side.
"Defensively? There’s no one in his way," Crabbs said. "Tyson Campbell, when healthy, is a good player. However, the rest of the cornerback room features aging veteran Ronald Darby, who is on the plus side of 30, Montaric Brown, and 2024 third-round rookie Jarrian Jones, who played just 75 of his 699 snaps this season on defense outside of the nickel.
"It’s hard to say what the scheme will look like in Jacksonville amid a coaching vacancy and an anticipated tough hiring cycle. Still, whoever is calling the defense this season would be well served to have a trio of Campbell and Hunter on the outside, with the young Jones manning the nickel.
