2025 NFL Draft: Latest Mock Sees Jaguars Make Major Pass-Rush Addition
The Jacksonville Jaguars' defense was one of the worst in the National Football League this season. While every unit on the Jaguars struggled for most of the season, the defense was putrid at times.
Although injuries played a part, the unit's poor performances were a large part of the reason the Jaguars finished 4-13 this season.
The defense must be one of the organization's main priorities this offseason if they hope to have a better season in 2025.
Reese Decker of Pro Football Network recently released his prediction for every team's first round draft pick. He believes the Jaguars will select edge rusher Abdul Carter from Penn State to help bolster their struggling defense.
"The Jaguars once again find themselves near the top of the draft order, a reflection of a struggling franchise and defensive unit that struggled mightily in 2024, recording just 34 sacks — one of the league’s worst totals. With the fifth overall pick, Jacksonville has a prime opportunity to address this glaring weakness by selecting a premier player at one of the NFL’s most valuable positions.
"Carter is a premier pass rusher who boasts positional flexibility. The 6’3″, 251-pound edge rusher transitioned from inside linebacker to full-time edge rusher for the 2024 season with the Nittany Lions," Decker said. "He is a disruptive player with elite get-off speed, who is lethal when he gets his pad level lower. Pairing him in a room with Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker would give the Jaguars ample resources to fortify a unit desperate for rejuvenation.
The Jaguars selecting a rising force such as Carter to pair with multiple talented players already on the defense could go a long way in solidifying the defense. Jaguars owner Shad Khan knows the defense is arguably the team's most significant problem, as they took a step back on that side of the ball this season.
"We were I think 20th last year on the defensive side, we're 32nd now,' Khan said. "So, that right there kind of tells you that in trying to get better we got much worse and that's part of our problem."
Still, Khan believes the Jaguars can turn things around quickly, if they can improve on defense this offseason. Khan noted the number of losses the Jaguars suffered by one score and their poor record in those games.
“I think [the turnaround can be quick,]" Khan said. "If our defense would improve, get to the middle of the pack, we were what, 2-10 this year [in one-score games]? How many of those games we could win? We have the ability through the Draft coming up and salary cap to be able to use that to get more specific players we were seeking. I expect for us to have success very quickly.”
