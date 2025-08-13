DC Anthony Campanile Speaks on Jaguars Defensive Standouts So Far
The Jacksonville Jaguars are looking to improve on a disastrous 4-13 finish in the 2024 NFL season. Most of the spotlight will be on their offense and how it improves in Head Coach Liam Coen's first year with quarterback Trevor Lawrence. The hope is that the success that Coen had as offensive coordinator for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Baker Mayfield will translate to Duval.
The Jags have plenty of work to do on the other side of the ball, too, though. Last season, they gave up the second-most yards and the sixth-most points of any defense in the NFL. Along with hiring Coen, Jacksonville also hired Defensive Coordinator Anthony Campanile. He'll be calling plays for the first time at the professional level next season after serving as linebackers coach for the Miami Dolphins and Green Bay Packers between 2020 and 2024.
Things got off to a rocky start in the Jaguars' first preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The starting defense allowed Mason Rudolph to go 7-for-7 and throw a touchdown in their first possession of the night. Jacksonville's D went on to show some promising signs throughout the game, but it's clear that there's a lot of work to do on that side of the ball.
Jaguars Defensive Coordinator Anthony Campanile praises some of his impressive defenders
At this point in the preseason, with the Jacksonville Jaguars overhauling their system under new defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile, there are bound to be some blunders in terms of communication and assignments. Most of the progress being made so far will be on the individual level. Following training camp Day 14, Campanile was asked about some of his defensive standouts so far
Cornerback Christian Braswell
“He's done a great job. He's competed really hard the whole camp. I thought today he had a good practice. He's been physical. So, pleased with his effort to this point.”
Christian Braswell is currently listed as the primary backup to nickelback Jourdan Lewis. As a sixth-round pick in 2023, he's had to work for his opportunities but has been a consistently pleasant surprise in practices so far.
Linebacker Dennis Gardeck
"Been great. He's a high-effort guy if you've ever watched him play. He practices physical. He had some really physical reps today. I think he brings a lot of good traits out there on the field with him. He’s a good pass rusher, physical in the run game. So excited to have him out there."
The Jaguars signed Dennis Gardeck to a one-year, $2 million contract in free agency this past season. He brings seven years of experience as a former member of the Arizona Cardinals. He's currently the second strongside linebacker on the depth chart.
Defensive tackle Austin Johnson
"He's been great. He's a total pro. He fit right in coming in the room. He's been working his ass off every day. Really good dude. I'm happy to have him here."
Austin Johnson brings a much-needed veteran presence to a young Jacksonville roster. He bounced around the league before landing on the Jaguars for his fifth NFL stop.
Linebacker Ventrell Miller
"I think he's a physical guy. I think if you go back and watch the tape the other night, I thought he played very, very physical, played downhill. He's really, like I said for a couple of these guys, he's learning it, processing it all right now, and I think he's picked it up pretty well. He's had these last few weeks, he's been pretty darn good, and I thought he played well in the game. So, we just want to see the uptick in progress, with what he's done to this point, and his production was pretty good the other night."
Ventrell Miller racked up 80 total tackles for the Jaguars last season, starting in nine games. This year, he's expected to be one of the first defenders off the bench for Jacksonville.
Safety Darnell Savage
"I think he's done a really good job because he's moved around. He's played nickel, played safety like you said. You have to be a smart guy to do that, and you need smart players, and he is certainly that. Over his career, he's done that. So, he brings a lot to us as a defense, a guy that we can count on.
"We feel like he does a good job when he's back there at safety, and he's done a good job at nickel. Like everybody else, he’s got some things to clean up from the game, but he's working his ass off, too. We expect him to be ready to go here when we play the Saints."
Safety has been one of the more open position groups for the Jags as they approach season kickoff. Darnell Savage could wind up the starter at multiple spots or provide depth as one of the first subs.
Cornerback Jarrian Jones
"22 has been competing. He's doing a good job. I said this last time I was up here. I thought he did a good job throughout the summer, coming back knowing the system, and he's competing with our receivers every day, which is helping him get better. He's playing against good guys out there. He's doing a good job."
After coming off the bench for most of last season, the 2024 third-round pick will now have the opportunity to prove he's worthy of being a starter for the Jaguars' secondary. He finished his rookie year with 40 combined tackles, eight passes defended, two sacks, and an interception.
