Jaguar Report

DC Anthony Campanile Speaks on Jaguars Defensive Standouts So Far

The Jaguars and Defensive Coordinator Anthony Campanile have their work cut out for them to improve one of the NFL's worst units in the 2024 season.

Andy Quach

Jacksonville Jaguars Defensive Coordinator Anthony Campanile answers questions after the Jaguars 14th NFL training camp session at Miller Electric Center Tuesday August 12, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars travel to New Orleans to play the Saints this Sunday in their second preseason game. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union]
Jacksonville Jaguars Defensive Coordinator Anthony Campanile answers questions after the Jaguars 14th NFL training camp session at Miller Electric Center Tuesday August 12, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars travel to New Orleans to play the Saints this Sunday in their second preseason game. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] / Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Jacksonville Jaguars are looking to improve on a disastrous 4-13 finish in the 2024 NFL season. Most of the spotlight will be on their offense and how it improves in Head Coach Liam Coen's first year with quarterback Trevor Lawrence. The hope is that the success that Coen had as offensive coordinator for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Baker Mayfield will translate to Duval.

The Jags have plenty of work to do on the other side of the ball, too, though. Last season, they gave up the second-most yards and the sixth-most points of any defense in the NFL. Along with hiring Coen, Jacksonville also hired Defensive Coordinator Anthony Campanile. He'll be calling plays for the first time at the professional level next season after serving as linebackers coach for the Miami Dolphins and Green Bay Packers between 2020 and 2024.

Things got off to a rocky start in the Jaguars' first preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The starting defense allowed Mason Rudolph to go 7-for-7 and throw a touchdown in their first possession of the night. Jacksonville's D went on to show some promising signs throughout the game, but it's clear that there's a lot of work to do on that side of the ball.

Christian Braswell, Roc Taylor, Jacksonville Jaguars, Pittsburgh Steelers, NFL, preseason
Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Christian Braswell (21) breaks up a pass in the end zone intended for Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Roc Taylor (89) during the third quarter of an NFL preseason matchup at EverBank Stadium, Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. The Steelers defeated the Jaguars 31-25. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jaguars Defensive Coordinator Anthony Campanile praises some of his impressive defenders

At this point in the preseason, with the Jacksonville Jaguars overhauling their system under new defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile, there are bound to be some blunders in terms of communication and assignments. Most of the progress being made so far will be on the individual level. Following training camp Day 14, Campanile was asked about some of his defensive standouts so far

Cornerback Christian Braswell

“He's done a great job. He's competed really hard the whole camp. I thought today he had a good practice. He's been physical. So, pleased with his effort to this point.”

Christian Braswell is currently listed as the primary backup to nickelback Jourdan Lewis. As a sixth-round pick in 2023, he's had to work for his opportunities but has been a consistently pleasant surprise in practices so far.

Linebacker Dennis Gardeck

"Been great. He's a high-effort guy if you've ever watched him play. He practices physical. He had some really physical reps today. I think he brings a lot of good traits out there on the field with him. He’s a good pass rusher, physical in the run game. So excited to have him out there."

The Jaguars signed Dennis Gardeck to a one-year, $2 million contract in free agency this past season. He brings seven years of experience as a former member of the Arizona Cardinals. He's currently the second strongside linebacker on the depth chart.

Defensive tackle Austin Johnson

"He's been great. He's a total pro. He fit right in coming in the room. He's been working his ass off every day. Really good dude. I'm happy to have him here."

Austin Johnson brings a much-needed veteran presence to a young Jacksonville roster. He bounced around the league before landing on the Jaguars for his fifth NFL stop.

Jacksonville Jaguars, New England Patriots, NFL, Ventrell Miller
Oct 20, 2024; London, United Kingdom; Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Ventrell Miller (51) leaves the field after the game against the New England Patriots during NFL International Series game at Wembley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter van den Berg-Imagn Images / Peter van den Berg-Imagn Images

Linebacker Ventrell Miller

"I think he's a physical guy. I think if you go back and watch the tape the other night, I thought he played very, very physical, played downhill. He's really, like I said for a couple of these guys, he's learning it, processing it all right now, and I think he's picked it up pretty well. He's had these last few weeks, he's been pretty darn good, and I thought he played well in the game. So, we just want to see the uptick in progress, with what he's done to this point, and his production was pretty good the other night."

Ventrell Miller racked up 80 total tackles for the Jaguars last season, starting in nine games. This year, he's expected to be one of the first defenders off the bench for Jacksonville.

Safety Darnell Savage

"I think he's done a really good job because he's moved around. He's played nickel, played safety like you said. You have to be a smart guy to do that, and you need smart players, and he is certainly that. Over his career, he's done that. So, he brings a lot to us as a defense, a guy that we can count on.

"We feel like he does a good job when he's back there at safety, and he's done a good job at nickel. Like everybody else, he’s got some things to clean up from the game, but he's working his ass off, too. We expect him to be ready to go here when we play the Saints."

Safety has been one of the more open position groups for the Jags as they approach season kickoff. Darnell Savage could wind up the starter at multiple spots or provide depth as one of the first subs.

Cornerback Jarrian Jones

"22 has been competing. He's doing a good job. I said this last time I was up here. I thought he did a good job throughout the summer, coming back knowing the system, and he's competing with our receivers every day, which is helping him get better. He's playing against good guys out there. He's doing a good job."

After coming off the bench for most of last season, the 2024 third-round pick will now have the opportunity to prove he's worthy of being a starter for the Jaguars' secondary. He finished his rookie year with 40 combined tackles, eight passes defended, two sacks, and an interception.

To get our updates for the Jaguars, follow us on X at @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley today!

Talk to us about the Jaguars by following our Facebook WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

feed

Published
Andy Quach
ANDY QUACH

Andy Quach is a journalism graduate from Florida Gulf Coast University with extensive experience covering the NFL, NBA, and college sports. He is the assistant beat writer for the Jacksonville Jaguars Om SI, and also serves as the fantasy sports and betting reporter for four NFL teams.