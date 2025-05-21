Where Does Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence Land in Offseason QB Rankings?
2025 seems to be a big year for Jacksonville Jaguars franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence.
With a new offensive-minded head coach in Liam Coen and the No. 2 overall pick at wide receiver, the question now is how big of a leap he can take.
In a ranking of the NFL's quarterbacks ahead of training camp by Pro Football Focus, Lawrence landed at No. 16 overall.
"Trevor Lawrence might be the biggest wild card in this tier. The talent is undeniable, but he’s yet to show the consistent high-level play needed to elevate himself and the Jaguars into the NFL’s elite. His 79.7 overall grade in 2023 was a career high, and now he’ll have Brian Thomas Jr. and Travis Hunter as his top targets with Liam Coen taking over as offensive coordinator," PFF said.
As for the rest of the AFC South, Houston Texans' CJ Stroud was No. 24, Tennessee Titans' Cam Ward was No. 25, and Indianapolis Colts' Anthony Richardson was No. 30.
"Richardson could arguably be slotted in Tier 5, as he’s yet to complete a full, healthy season since entering the NFL. The concerns go beyond durability. His grading profile is poor, and he struggles to run an efficient offense, read defenses and deliver the ball accurately. In fact, his accuracy ranks among the worst in the league.," PFF said.
"With Daniel Jones waiting in the wings, Richardson faces an uphill battle and could be on a short leash if early-season improvement doesn’t materialize."
Simply put, Lawrence and Stroud are alone in their own tier as AFC South quarterbacks. Ward has plenty of potential as a franchise quarterback, but he is a rookie quarterback stepping into the previously worst roster in the NFL.
As for Richardson, it just seems like his chance to take the quarterback job and run with it has passed. Even if he beats Daniel Jones in the quarterback battle, he still had to have a quarterback battle with Daniel Jones, you know?
With that said, Lawrence could take a big leap in these rankings with a big first year under Coen. Lawrence has recognized in the past that he cares about his legacy and that he wants to play better, while Jaguars general manager James Gladstone said at the combine that he thinks the Jaguars haven't seen the best of Lawrence yet.
All signs so far point to that being a real possibility, but we will find out soon enough.
Follow us on X right now to get into the conversation on the QB rankings @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley.
Get into the debate now on the QB rankings by following our Facebook WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE