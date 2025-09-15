How Liam Coen Is Tempering Jaguars' Emotions Before Azeez Al-Shaair's Return
Everyone remembers how last year's Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Houston Texans game at EverBank Stadium went -- even those who weren't there.
Texans' linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair hit Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence after he had already begun sliding. The vicious hit knocked Lawrence unconscious and started an on-field melee between the two teams.
The National Football League came down quickly and swiftly on Al-Shaair, suspending him for three games.
Al-Shaair's Return
Now, new Jaguars head coach Liam Coen is set to enter his first-ever AFC South contest with the cloud of Al-Shaair's return to EverBank looming over the week of preparation.
“Yeah, we talked just now as a team and really just talked about the focus being on us and we need it to be. We don't have time to waste energy or emotional energy on anything else besides fixing and correcting the issues and mistakes from our game and putting our effort into, we’ve got a huge division opponent this week," Coen said on Monday.
The importance of the game can't be overstated for the Jaguars. After a tough 31-27 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 2, this Sunday's game vs. the Texans will determine whether the Jaguars start 1-2 and fall behind in the AFC South race or instead continue to jockey for a top spot in the division.
There will surely be emotion for both sides entering Sunday. Now, it is Coen's job to manage that emotion and ensure the Jaguars walk into Sunday with a clear vision for how they want to play.
"Yes, we have an opponent we have to play and prepare for, but we really have to focus on us right now and get some of this stuff cleaned up that we messed up yesterday, coaches, players, everybody," Coen said.
"But I think at this point it's so early, there may be, who knows what emotions, I can't speak to that but I can say that these guys, I think they'll come in with the right mindset and mentality this week to come and get this thing right in terms of things we have to get fixed and be ready to go play a tough physical game that we're going to go have to play on Sunday.”
