Top RBS the Jaguars Will Game Plan For in 2025
The Jacksonville Jaguars' 2025 schedule has stars that Liam Coen and the coaching staff will have to game plan for every single week in 2025. With running backs being the scene setters in a typical NFL game, who are the best three that the Jags will try to slow down based on Jaguars legend Maurice Jones-Drew's NFL RB rankings, 1-32 on NFL.com.
The Jaguars escape No. 1 through 5, Saquon Barkley, Derrick Henry, Jahmyr Gibbs, Josh Jacobs and Bijan Robinson, but at No. 6, the Los Angeles Rams star Kyren Williams will need to be corralled overseas in London in Week 7.
Williams achieved 1,299 rushing yards and 16 total touchdowns for the NFC West Champs in 2024. Williams is a threat every time his number is called.
"With Matthew Stafford headlining Sean McVay's offensive attack, Williams often flies under the radar despite putting up back-to-back seasons with more than 1,100 rushing yards and at least a dozen rushing TDs. He's heading into a contract season, which should motivate him to be as good -- if not better -- in 2025 than he was in 2024. The Rams' continued investment in their offensive line helps his cause."
As they have every game he is healthy, the Jaguars are scheduled to face off against Jonathan Taylor twice again this season in Weeks 14 and 17. Against Jacksonville, the Indianapolis Colts superstar has had 126 carries for 718 yards and has scored 4 touchdowns in 7 games against them. In 2021, Taylor racked up 253 yards in Week 17 and 177 in Week 18 against the "Big Cats".
"All eyes are on Indy's quarterback competition between Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones. No matter who wins the starting gig, though, the Colts need Taylor to set the tone for the offense if they want to find success in 2025. He's performed well with subpar QB play in the past and has the goods to do it again in 2025. I'm not going to doubt him, especially if he's healthy. One thing to keep an eye on is the retooled offensive line."
Despite a Christian McCaffrey injury that derailed the 49ers in 2024, Run CMC is dangerous when healthy and will be a grueling task to stop in Santa Clara in Week 4.
"McCaffrey is one of the most valuable non-QBs to his team in the NFL. Now healthy heading into training camp, the three-time Pro Bowler eyes a bounce-back performance to help the Niners get back to the postseason."
Josh Hines-Allen, Arik Armstead, Travon Walker and the rest of Anthony Campanile's defense should circle these weeks on the calendar as games to get up for, as stopping these guys could set the team's confidence level going forward.
