5 Observations on Jaguars' 2025 Schedule
The Jacksonville Jaguars have their 2025 schedule, and the hunt to get back to winning football is officially on.
So, what do we make of the Jaguars' schedule and how things fall for their 2025 outlook? We take a look below.
Most interesting game is in London
Simply put, the most interesting game on the entire Jaguars' schedule is their London date with the Los Angeles Rams. Coming just a week before their bye week, this game against the NFC West favorites follows games against six teams that have genuine playoff aspirations or recent success.
Not only will this be a big test because the Rams are amongst the class of the NFL, but it will also be student vs. teacher when it comes to Liam Coen/Sean McVay and James Gladstone/Les Snead. This is a true benchmark game.
First two months of the season will say a lot
Other than a soft opponent in the Carolina Panthers in Week 1, the Jaguars play a ton of playoff-caliber teams from Weeks 2-7. Not all of these teams made the playoffs last year, but facing the Bengals, Texans, 49ers, Chiefs, Seahawks, and Rams in the first two months is quite the stretch.
There is no way around it: we will find out a lot about what the 2025 Jaguars are capable of based on how they start their season. They can, and likely will, improve throughout the course of the year, but their early stretch will tell us what to really expect.
The Jaguars control their AFC South destiny -- again
With two AFC South games to close the year with the Colts and Titans, the Jaguars have the chance to truly control their own destiny in the AFC South. If they are even a game out by the time Week 17 comes along, they very well could set themselves up for success compared to the Houston Texans.
The Jaguars have failed to win an AFC South game to finish the last two seasons. Both games came on the road, though, and the Jaguars are lucky enough that the season finale against the Titans will be in Duval.
The toughest road game is clear
The Jaguars' late-season tilt with the Denver Broncos will be a tough game for a number of reasons. For one, going to Denver is always a tough test for any road team and we have not seen the Jaguars make the trip in some time.
Secondly, the Broncos very easily could have the best defense in the entire NFL this year. I am not the biggest Bo Nix fan, but everything around him seems like a potential issue for the Jaguars when it comes to this road game.
Lack of primetime games not too surprising
Despite drafting the biggest star of the 2025 NFL Draft in Travis Hunter, the Jaguars only get two standalone games all season. But when you consider how last year went, it is fair to see why the NFL is not back on the Jaguars' bandwagon until they actually earn it.
