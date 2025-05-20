Jaguars' Brian Thomas Jr. Named to Impressive List
Jacksonville Jaguars star wide receiver Brian Thomas seems primed for another big season.
A year after the 2024 first-round pick broke every rookie receiving record in the franchise's history books, Thomas is set to be a core piece of a rebuilt Jaguars offense.
As a result of his stellar rookie season and impressive projection moving forward, it is no surprise to see Thomas named to Pro Football Focus' list of the top-25 players under the age of 25.
Thomas was the fifth-ranked wide receiver on the list behind Puka Nacua, Drake London, Malik Nabers, and Ladd McConkey.
"Thomas led all rookies in receiving yards in the 2024 regular season (1,282) and ranked third in the entire league. He emerged as a top weapon and the Jaguars' most valuable player, according to PFF WAR," PFF said.
"The first-round pick did finish with a higher PFF overall grade in the regular season than Ladd McConkey, but the one massive playoff game for the Chargers' top wide receiver puts him ahead for now. Still, both players put together incredibly promising rookie seasons to earn spots on this list."
The Jaguars landed Thomas a running-mate for the 2025 season and beyond in No. 2 pick Travis Hunter. Though it is clear Thomas is who the passing game will ultimately run through, the star wideout now has as much support around him as possible.
“I think just adds another layer for the defense, for them to have to defend against or not maybe be able to double-team one side of the field or lean a safety which way. Man, B.T., working with him over the last few days was really impressive, really impressive. Yeah, freak. That was exciting," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said after drafting Hunter.
"To be able to have this opportunity now to continue to add to that room because that room this week, I thought did a great job, all the guys. Dyami [WR Dyami Brown], Parker [WR Parker Washington]. All those guys that were out there competing did a great job and this just only adds to the competitiveness in that room, as well as to the team because it's going to be multiple positions here. Yeah, that was pretty cool.”
