One NFC Division the Jaguars Have Struggled the Least Against
It's been well chronicled how the Jacksonville Jaguars haven't had the best go vs. the franchises of the National Football Conference. Going into their 31st season of league play, their record against those 16 squads is a paltry 44-83. There is a division in the opposite conference, though, that the Jaguars are close to fine with, albeit still with a losing record.
That division is the South subsidiary of the NFC, and the teal and black have 15 wins against 18 losses when playing the Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. That .420 winning percentage is much better than the other groupings, considering that the Jags are 12 -20 (.375) vs the NFC East, 8-20 facing the NFC West (.286), and a miserable 9-25 (.265) when it comes to matchups against the Northern Division.
The Panthers came into the league at the same time when the league grew by two teams to climb to 30. The two new franchises competed for players in the dispersal draft, but the team that delivered NFL football to the Carolinas has a slightly better record 30 years later by 17 games. Against their expansion brothers of 1995, the Jaguars have a record of 4-4 and will look to break the tie in Week 1.
Also, with a 4-4 deadlock with the Northern Floridians, the team, west-centrally located in the state, is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Liam Coen might need to wait until 2027 to face his old team.
Faring the worst over New Orleans, the "Cardiac Jags" are only 3-5 vs. the Saints. In 2003, the Jags were 2-1 in the series, then lost four straight until a triumph in their last meeting in New Orleans during the 2023 season.
The same scenario happened against the Atlanta Falcons as well at 2-1 in '03, losing four consecutive meetings, before finally scoring a victory in '23. The only difference is the 4-5 mark against the "Dirty Birds".
Although Liam Coen's team only plays that one NFC South team in 2025 because of the 17th game rotation, both divisions mirror one another. But if QB Trevor Lawrence, DE Josh Hines-Allen and Co. beat Carolina and has their arrows pointing upward. By the time '27 comes around, the Jaguars could be at another level and jump over .500 against their NFC divisional clones.
