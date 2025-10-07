Jaguars' Devin Lloyd Breaks Down Amazing Pick-Six of Patrick Mahomes
Jacksonville, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd once again played a key role in the Jaguars' hot start, with his 99-yard pick-six of Patrick Mahomes proving to be a turning point in the Jaguars' 31-28 win over the Kansas City Chiefs.
Lloyd detailed the game-changing play and more post-game, and we were there for it all.
Watch Lloyd's post-game comments below.
For a partial transcript of Lloyd's comments, read below.
Take us through your emotions and what you saw on that interception and how exhausted you might be.
DEVIN LLOYD: Yeah, first of all, I'm just super proud of this team for finding a way to win. I know we've been in situations like this and weren't always able to capitalize in the past, but this is a completely different team, and I'm just proud of everybody for believing and executing when we needed it. As far as the pick, it was just a great call. It was a zero look, and I was able to pop out. We know the ball is coming out quick, so it's really about me getting my eyes back and getting in the right vicinity. So, the ball was right there, thankfully, and picked up a couple blocks. Those were big. I don't know if I would have made it if I didn't get those. Grateful for everybody who helped me get into the end zone.
When is the last time you ran 99 yards anywhere?
DEVIN LLOYD: Probably never. I don't even know. That was a long, long way.
Devin, congratulations on winning the Defensive Player of the Month of September. How has this month been for you between that and what you just pulled off, 99 yards going back the other way? How do you describe it?
DEVIN LLOYD: Just grateful and blessed. It's definitely about living in the moment, finding ways to get better every day. Was able to have success last month, and we were able to pull out this win today. Obviously made some plays. Everybody made a lot of big plays. I think for me it's just about taking it one day at a time, finding ways to improve, remaining humble and knowing what areas of my game I have to improve at.
You've played in some big games here over your career. What was that atmosphere like tonight, and what did the fans do to bring you energy?
DEVIN LLOYD: It was so incredible. We expected it to be electric, and it was. I think for us, we have to put a good product out there in order to get that consistently, and I'm glad we were able to come out with a big win against a great team. I hope we can get that every game. But it was electric. What they do for us, especially on third down whenever they're loud, it's really big, so we need that as often as we can get it.
