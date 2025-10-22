Ranking Five Best Jaguars Defenders Through Week 8
The Jacksonville Jaguars have seen a complete turnaround of their defense from a season ago. At this time last year, their unit was among the worst in the NFL, but they have done a complete 180 as a defense that, when healthy, is a lethal unit that has secured a couple of of the Jaguars' four victories.
The last two weeks have presented a clearer picture of who the Jaguars' best defenders on the roster are heading into their bye week. Much has changed since the start of the season. I decided to rank the five best players on Jacksonville's defense at the halfway point of the year, so let's dive in.
1. Devin Lloyd, linebacker
This is one of my favorite sayings about player development: progression is not linear. That is the case for linebacker Devin Lloyd, who had his ups and downs early in his career before becoming one of the three best linebackers in the sport in the first six weeks of the season.
While Lloyd has been shelved with an injury for now, he is the biggest piece of the Jaguars' defense this season. He has made big plays when defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile needs them, plays disciplined and keen on a down-to-down basis, has great coverage prowess, and is one of the team's best pressure defenders as an off-ball player.
Hard to argue his impact to this point of the season, and the decision to re-sign him this offseason shouldn't be a hard one for general manager James Gladstone.
2. Josh Hines-Allen, defensive end
21 pressures and a half-sack for Hines-Allen isn't what Jaguars fans expected at this point in the season. However, the team's franchise pass rusher remains a formidable force on the edge despite a quiet start. The production will come as he remains a quality run defender and high-end pressure-getter.
More games like Houston will produce the sacks, as a multi-quarterback dumper performance could be in the books soon. Hines-Allen is great at attacking that outside shoulder with power, speed, aggression, and a relentless wave of counters, which makes him a deadly force off the edge.
3. Travis Hunter, wide receiver/cornerback
I have been clamoring since the start of the season for the Jaguars to play Travis Hunter a significant amount on both sides of the ball. Maybe they will finally unleash the rookie sensation after the bye week. In the last three to four weeks, Hunter has performed as the best coverage defender in Jacksonville's secondary against some of the NFL's best wideouts, continuing to display his rare talents.
Hunter plays with sound technique and quality backpedal when playing man coverage, and has shown vast improvement in zone spacing and discipline. It is time to take the training wheels off and let him loose, becoming the team's true No. 1 cornerback.
4. Travon Walker, defensive end
Walker may be wearing a club for the time being, but the Jaguars' former No. 1 overall selection remains a force for their defense. The argument amongst online football enthusiasts remains about who should've been the top choice in 2022 between Walker and Hutchinson, but the former has proven to be equally as worthy.
This is a pass rusher with some of the best physical gifts anyone at his position possesses. Walker has a freakish get-off that, when paired with rush moves and counters, can be a nightmare to block on the edge. Just ask Cincinnati and Houston earlier in the season, because when healthy, this is a player who could log 10 sacks per season without breaking a sweat.
5. Foyesade Oluokun, linebacker
The Jaguars' veteran linebacker has turned it up a notch this season, playing at a high level as the team's leading tackler through seven games. What Campanile has done for this team's linebacker corps is magical, turning them into forces on the second level that are not to be messed with. Oluokun continues to reap the benefits.
Oluokun is comfortably a top-10 linebacker in the NFL, showcasing ample sideline-to-sideline range and capable coverage ability matched with physicality in run support and his fits. When this player is on the field, your defense gets better quickly. Be thankful for Oluokun's impact on defense, even with the flaws he may possess.
