3 Observations on Jaguars Drafting Jack Kiser
The Jacksonville Jaguars made another key investment into their defense early on Day 3 of the 2025 NFL Draft, selecting Notre Dame linebacker Jack Kiser.
So, what do we make of the pick? We break it down below.
Jaguars get instant linebacker depth
The Jaguars had some room to make additions to the linebacker room this offseason after Caleb Johnson's contract expired, and Kiser should instantly give the Jaguars some pro-ready depth at the position. Considering the injuries the Jaguars faced at linebacker in 2024 and defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile's linebacker background, it makes sense to add a rookie like Kiser.
Kiser has plenty of experience under his belt and is a high-floor player, which means there is less of a projection for the Jaguars. It is unlikely they are asking him to step into a large role on the defense right away, but he at least has the expereince and traits to give them instant depth.
Kiser will be an instant core special teamer
While Kiser was a consistent contributor and leader of Notre Dame's defense, he also made a major impact as a special teamer. He was amongst the best Notre Dame had in that regard in his entire career, and the expectation should be for Kiser to step into that role for the Jaguars right out of the gate.
After the departure of Johnson, the Jaguars certainly have room on Heath Farwell's unit to add more contributors. Farwell said earlier in the offseason the Jaguars would need to use the draft to continue recycling the depth on the special teams unit, and the selection of Kiser does exactly that.
What does this mean for linebacker room's future?
The Jaguars have some interesting questions facing the linebacker room moving forward, which is why it always seemed like the Jaguars were going to add to the unit at some point during the 2025 NFL Draft. While Kiser will be depth early on, the addition of the Notre Dame linebacker could give the Jaguars confidence to make moves in 2026.
The biggest questions facing the linebacker room are the expiring contracts of Devin Lloyd and Chad Muma. Then next year, Ventrell Miller will have an expiring contract as well. The Jaguars needed to add some future stability to the room, and did so here.
