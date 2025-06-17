Former Jaguars WR Still a Free Agent
Wide receiver Gabe Davis signed a 3-year, $39 million deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2024. Brought in after 4 promising seasons catching passes from Josh Allen at Buffalo, Davis was supposed to give QB Trevor Lawrence a safety blanket and a reliable set of hands to throw to.
However, his 2024 season didn't go quite as he planned or fans had hoped. Davis ended the year with only 10 on-field appearances, notching an underwhelming 239 receiving yards on 20 catches (less than half his numbers from the year prior). It was clear that he'd never fully recovered from a 2023 knee injury in the Playoffs.
Davis was playing on borrowed time when the Jaguars made the decision to trade up 3 spots to select Colorado's Travis Hunter at No. 2 overall, a standout two-way player who dominated college football at both wide receiver and defensive back.
The addition of Hunter, coupled with the emergence of 2024 rookie Brian Thomas Jr. and the free agent signing of Washington Commanders receiver Dyami Brown shifted Davis further and further down the depth chart.
Now with the 2025 NFL Draft and the start of Free Agency well in the rearview, the former Jag remains unsigned by an NFL team. Gregg Rosenthal, host of the "NFL Daily" Podcast, named Davis as one of the top remaining free agents ahead of the 2025 season.
"Davis' season in Jacksonville was such a bust that the Jags cut him after one season despite guaranteed money due in 2025," Rosenthal wrote. "The incredible downfield numbers he put up in Buffalo and Davis' age suggest he's still worth taking a chance on as a discounted role player."
Davis is still only 26 years old and would be going into his 6th year in the league. While it doesn't exactly give him veteran status just yet, he could still be a resourceful asset to any team with a young receiving core, as he could make an impact both on the field and in the locker room.
Davis once had a 4-touchdown game in the Playoffs, that type of talent doesn't just dissappear. Maybe all he needs is another shot at redemption.
Follow us on X right now to get into the conversation on Davis @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley.
Do you think he deserves another chance? Get into the debate now on Davis by following our Facebook WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE