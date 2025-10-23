The Concerning Company the Jaguars Find Themselves Surrounded By
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars certainly have some catching up to do.
After a strong start to the season, the Jaguars' last two weeks have left them at 4-3 entering the bye week and with plenty of questions left to answer.
The Jaguars' Tier
CBS Sports recently divided all 32 teams into four tiers: The Inner Circle, The Outer Circle, The Fringe, and Draft Preparations
The Jaguars naturally stayed out of the final tier thanks to their 4-3 record and the fact that there is still some glimmering hope for their chances to make some noise this season.
With that said, the Jaguars were lumped into the third tier alongside the likes of the Chicago Bears, Cincinnati Bengals, Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Chargers, Washington Commanders, Dallas Cowboys, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Baltimore Ravens, Pittsburgh Steelers, Houston Texans, and the Minnesota Vikings.
While some surging teams such as the Bears, Broncos and Panthers are in this group, the Jaguars won't be taking much solace in the fact that sliding teams like the Baltimore Ravens, Houston Texans and Minnesota Vikings are in the same tier.
“That's what we just talked about as a staff was, we cannot, absolutely not, go back and try to reinvent the wheel here. We're sitting at four and three, everything's ahead of us. We’ve got to play cleaner football," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said this week.
"That's the reality and until you play cleaner in between the whistles, in between the white lines of playing more fundamentally sound, having better situational awareness, executing and handling the controllables, that's where we're at. We have to pour into that and find out, okay, these two days that we have as a staff, what do we do best? What are the things that we do best in all three phases, go and dive into and pour into those things? How do we continue to trim it?"
After starting 4-1, the Jaguars have dropped their last two games in unconvincing fashion. Now, they will need to fight back to earn some belief from the outside once again.
"Trim the inventory as a group so that we're not watering down the fundamentals and techniques of our core principles of the things that's going to make up 80 percent, 85 percent of your calls, your call sheet. That’s just how I've been taught to get back on track personally," Coen said.
"There's times where you’ve got to go and dig deep and go reinvent the wheel because you've got a bunch of holes. Well, I don't think that's the case. We have not played our best the last two weeks going into the bye, which does kind of suck. It does. It's not a great feeling, but everything's ahead of us and my thing to this team is going to be, ‘Man guys, we have done so many good things. We are a really good football team, but not when we hurt ourselves.’”
