Jaguar Report

BREAKING: Jaguars Make Another Addition to Secondary

Another injury in the secondary has forced the Jacksonville Jaguars to add reinforcements.

John Shipley

Feb 25, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars general manger James Gladstone speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Feb 25, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars general manger James Gladstone speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Jacksonville Jaguars have been hit by the injury bug in the secondary in recent weeks, and they are still bringing in reinforcements.

Another Jaguars cornerback went down with an injury this week, with the Jaguars placing Zechariah McPhearson on the reserve/injured list after he injured himself in Tuesday's practice.

McPhearson is the fourth Jaguars cornerback to go down since training camp began, following Montaric Brown, Levi Wallce and Tyson Campbell in that order.

New Addition

jacksonville jaguar
The helmet and gloves of Jacksonville Jaguars running back LeQuint Allen Jr. (36) sit on the field during the second mandatory minicamp at Miller Electric Center Wednesday, June 11, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With the injuries starting to pile up at cornerback, the Jaguars signed free agent cornerback Keni-H Lovely.

"Lovely originally entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Buffalo Bills in 2024. He spent the offseason with Buffalo before being released and joining the Michigan Panthers of the UFL. With Michigan, Lovely appeared in nine games (three starts) and finished the season with 26 tackles, nine passes defensed and an interception returned for a touchdown. He most recently spent a portion of 2025 training camp with the Arizona Cardinals," the Jaguars said in a release.

"The Boynton Beach, Fla. native played collegiately at Western Michigan and appeared 42 games over six seasons (2018-23). He totaled 107 tackles (11 for loss), 16 passes defensed, six interceptions, four forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and 1.0 sack. Lovely was named Third-Team All-MAC each of his final two seasons (2022-23) with the Broncos."

Despite the rash of injuries at cornerback, the Jaguars do not seem any closer to changing their plans for star rookie cornerback and wide receiver Travis Hunter. Hunter has split his time between offense and defense throughout training camp, with offense getting the slight lean in terms of reps -- something that does not appear like it is going to change anytime soon.

“No. We'll continue to do kind of what we've been doing out here, where it's offense, defense, offense, defense, getting reps on both sides of the ball throughout the course of practice," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said earlier this week.

"Maybe, I think he's going to be primarily more on defense tomorrow and subbing in a little bit on offense. Then Thursday in the scrimmage, he'll do both as well again.”

Published
