Who are the 30-Over-30's on the Jaguars' Schedule?
The Jacksonville Jaguars have one of the youngest rosters in the National Football League, but they do have two former players on a recent list published by NFL.com, presenting players who have excelled at an advanced age in their "Top 30 Players Age 30 or Older" compilation.
To go along with former Jaguars Jalen Ramsey of Pittsburgh at No. 22 and recently departed Duval WR Calvin Ridley of the Tennessee Titans, Jaguars Head Coach Liam Coen are scheduled to see 11 veterans highlighted in the piece.
No. 5 EDGE Trey Hendrickson - Age 30 - Week 2 at Cincinnati
"One of the best pass rushers in the NFL, Hendrickson led the league with 17.5 sacks and was second in quarterback hits with 36. Hendrickson is the first player since J.J. Watt in 2014-2015 to have 17-plus sacks in back-to-back seasons and trails only T.J. Watt (73.5) and Myles Garrett (72.0) for the most sacks over the past five seasons (Hendrickson has 70.5)."
"As Hendrickson enters his 30s, it will be intriguing to see if he can keep up this pace."
No. 11 EDGE Danielle Hunter - Age 30 - Week 3 vs. Houston, Week 10 at Houston
Danielle Hunter was a wrecker in Minnesota, and it was a coup for Houston to get him last season. Hunter was a hand full for the Jags in 2024 and their revamped offensive line won't take him lightly. Thay just can't."
"Hunter had a huge first season in Houston, finishing with 66 pressures, 12.0 sacks, 23 quarterback hits and a 13.9% pressure rate -- earning his fifth Pro Bowl selection over the past six years. He finished tied for fifth in sacks and ninth in pressures, and was one of the top free agent signings in 2024. Hunter should continue to thrive in DeMeco Ryans' defense.
No. 4 TE George Kittle - Age 31, No. 13 OT Trent Williams - Age 37, No. 17 FB Kyle Juszczyk - Age 34- Week 4 at San Francisco
The Jaguars will travel to San Francisco for a tough road test in Week 4 against the presumedly healthy 49ers. If well, they could be favorites to reclaim the NFC West. The Niners landed three men on the list.
Kittle, across the middle, will be a dangerous proposition for Anthony Campanile's unit to stop. The 31-year-old lands near the top of the list at No. 4.
"Kittle continues to get better with age, as the 49ers tight end finished with 78 catches for 1,106 yards and eight touchdowns last season, having the third-most receiving yards amongst tight ends. Having been selected to an All-Pro team in each of the past three seasons, Kittle is the most well-rounded tight end in the game. His four 1,000-yard seasons trail only Travis Kelce for most in NFL history."
At Age 37, Williams is such a consummate pro that the Jaguars will need to work in a higher gear to get by the man known as "Big" to his teammates.
"When Williams is healthy, he's still one of the best left tackles in the game. He played just 10 games in 2024, allowing just one sack on 359 pass-blocking snaps and 15 pressures (4.2% pressure rate). Williams made 11 straight Pro Bowls and three consecutive first-team All-Pro honors prior to last year. Don't be surprised if the future Hall of Famer has a bounce-back year at age 37."
Fullbacks were almost extinct in the National Football League, but don't call Kyle Jusczyk a dinosaur. Christian McCaffrey won't be the only worry coming out of the backfield for Jacksonville when they play.
"Why not have the best fullback in the game on here? Juszczyk has made the Pro Bowl nine straight times and has been selected as an All-Pro two consecutive seasons. He is one of the best receiving fullbacks in football and an excellent blocker, only improving with age. Thanks to Juszczyk and Patrick Ricard, the fullback position may be making a comeback."
No. 6 DT Chris Jones - Age 31, No. 21 TE Travis Kelce- Age 35- Week 5 vs. Kansas City
Another team with multiples on the list would be the Chiefs. They travel to Duval for a game under the lights in prime time in October. Both Jones and Kelce have the gifts to keep playing at an infuriatingly high level for the defending conference champions.
Chris Jones doesn't seem to be slowing down. C Robert Hainsey might need to ask for reinforcements to keep this monster truck at bay.
"One of the best interior pass rushers in the game, Jones had just 5.0 sacks last season -- but was a first-team All-Pro for the third consecutive year. His 74 pressures and 53 hurries were the most for an interior pass rusher, and he finished with a 14.6% pressure rate. Jones has made an All-Pro team for five straight years and earned Pro Bowl honors six straight times. His 72 sacks since 2018 are tied with Aaron Donald for the most by an interior defender."
It's mind-boggling to think that a tight end with 97 catches and 823 yards was enough for some people to call Travis Kelce "washed". Travis is back for another year, and the Lombardi is the goal. He's also a guy who shines in primetime television. With the game on Monday Night Football, the Jags will need to be on lockdown.
"One of the greatest tight ends in NFL history, Kelce had a down year by his Hall of Fame standards in 2024. Kelce didn't have his typical dominant season like in years past, totaling 97 catches for 823 yards and three touchdowns (8.5 yards per catch). The 823 yards were the lowest for Kelce in a full season since 2014."
"Kelce is the third tight end to have 12,000 receiving yards for his career, as his 12,151 yards are third all-time behind Tony Gonzalez (15,127) and Jason Witten (13,046). Kelce is only 2,977 yards behind Gonzalez for the most for a tight end in NFL history and 896 behind Witten for second."
No. 14 DT Leonard Williams - Age 31 - Week 6 vs. Seattle
Leonard Williams is a true warrior, just like Jones in Week 5. The Jags will have to mix up the running plays because the middle might be a traffic jam the very next week at EverBank.
"Another one of the game's underrated players, Williams has been one of the premier interior pass rushers for several years now. He finished with 55 pressures, 28 quarterback hits and 11.0 sacks last season -- earning a Pro Bowl nod. There's a case to be made that Williams should have been an All-Pro in 2024. He's thriving in Mike Macdonald's defensive scheme."
No. 12 QB Matthew Stafford - Age 37, No. 20 WR Davante Adams - Age 32- Week 7 vs. Los Angeles Rams (London)
The Jaguars have never beaten Matthew Stafford in the four games that they have played against him since 2012. In those contests, Stafford enjoys a passer rating of 98.4 with 1,081 yards, four touchdowns, and only one pick.
"Stafford is still considered amongst the top at his position in his late 30s, finishing strong to close the 2024 season. He had nine touchdowns to just one interception over his last eight games (including playoffs) and boasted a 98.5 passer rating -- part of a season in which he finished with 3,762 yards and 20 touchdowns to just eight interceptions (93.7 rating). When healthy, Stafford can still get the job done and win games for the Rams. He's still going strong at 37."
It may be hard to stop Stafford when you have a guy like Davante Adams that you have to try and cover. The secondary of the Jags will need to batten down the hatches across the pond.
"Even in his 30s, Adams still finds ways to produce. Adams had his fifth consecutive 1,000-yard receiving season in 2024, finishing with 85 catches for 1,063 yards and eight touchdowns. He has six 1,000-yard seasons and five double-digit touchdown seasons, being named a first-team All-Pro three times. Let's see if Adams can return to his All-Pro form with the Rams, but he's still a very good receiver."
No. 30 WR Calvin Ridley - Age 30 - Week 13 at Tennessee, Week 18 vs. Tennessee
The Jaguars and Ridley are very familiar with one another, with Ridley wearing the teal and black in 2023. Ridley is still a guy who can get open, and he will be key for the Titans with QB Cam Ward with the keys to the car in Weeks 13 and 18.
"Give credit to Ridley for having a 1,000-yard campaign with the Titans quarterback situation last season, as he finished with 64 catches for 1,017 yards (15.9 yards per catch) and four touchdowns. Ridley missed a year due to a gambling suspension but has recorded back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons since his return. Now 30 years old, his numbers may be even better with Cam Ward at quarterback."
If the young guns of Duval could hold their own against the experienced and decorated veterans on their 2025 schedule, the growth will be exponential for the Jaguars' future success.