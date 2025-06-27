What is the Jaguars Deepest Defensive Position Group?
The Jacksonville Jaguars defense is looking for redemption in 2025. The unit brings back several established starters from last year's dismal 2024 unit that gave up the next-to-most yards per game in the NFL following the hype of being a potential upper-tier defense in the preseason.
The Jaguars are under a new regime with head coach Liam Coen and general manager James Gladstone. Together, they have brought hope and exctiement to the team's fanbase that has been needing to be energized after the terrible end to the previous regime.
Under Coen, Anthony Campanile leads the way as defensive coordinator with a talented group of coaches like defensive line coach Matt Edwards, linebackers coach Tem Lukabu, and secondary coach Ron Milus. It is an improved defensive staff that could see immediate results on the field.
If things go right, the Jaguars could be an above-average defense, at best, in 2025 and signify a complete turnaround for a unit with the talent that is much better than it showed it to be last season.
Gladstone made several additions to the defense this offseason, adding quality depth to the group of edge rushers on the roster while adding veterans and youth to the secondary. Longtime Dallas Cowboy Jourdan Lewis will be on a new team for the first time since his rookie season while rookies Travis Hunter and Caleb Ransaw could see time on the field while adding depth to the secondary.
However, there is one group that is the deepest on defense and it isn't hard to find. The Jaguars defensive line has talent and depth the has not seen up front since the 2017 campaign that had the No. 1 defense lead the franchise to the AFC Championship.
Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker make up the star talent up front as a formidable pass rush duo with Emmanuel Ogbah, Dawuane Smoot, and Dennies Gardeck backing them up. The interior defenisve tackle group has a great mixture of veterans and young players such as inside-out linemen Arik Armstead and nose tackle Da'Von Hamilton. Second-year players and former LSU teammates Maason Smith and Jordan Jefferson make up a quality group of defenders.
Jacksonville should be excited and intrigued with what they have in their defensive trenches. The combination of talent and good coaching could turn this into a great group of players and become a challenge in the trenches for any offensive line. While everything looks good on paper, however, they must prove it on the field- a great lesson learned from last season's shortcomings.
