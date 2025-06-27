Jaguars' Have NFL's Best Bargain in Brian Thomas Jr.
The Jacksonville Jaguars have one of the NFL's biggest advantages right on their roster.
In a league in which the margins between each team in any given week -- really, on any given down -- are razor thin, any advantage that can be found could be game-changing and even season-changing.
That is what the Jaguars have with their star wide receiver.
Brian Thomas Jr. is not just any second-year wide receiver. He did more than just shatter records in his rookie season. He made himself more than just a household name.
Simply put, Thomas showed he is one of the NFL's elite talents in his first season. He is maybe the most important piece of the Jaguars' on-field hopes who isn't named Trevor Lawrence, and there is no reason the Jaguars should or will shy away from this.
With the way Thomas introduced himself to the NFL last year, he has already become the Jaguars' keenest advantage.
Having a wide receiver who very easily could enter the Justin Jefferson or Ja'Marr Chase conversation shortly is one thing. Having that wide receiver on a rookie deal? That is how a franchise finds its edge.
There are 59 receivers set to make more than Thomas this year, including names like Mack Hollins and Kalif Raymond. And as long as that is the case, the Jaguars have an advantage.
“He’s got freakish talents. He’s got some freakish traits," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said simply this offseason.
"Just his attention to detail in the meeting room setting, being able to answer questions, you see some of his personality come to life as well. But you see, when we get into competitive situations, there’s definitely a little bit of an uptick. You get the feedback from some of these guys, especially when it’s scripted, they’re just kind of, like, again? Again? So, we start doing more call-it, and you start to see especially BT [WR Brian Thomas Jr.] come to life. The ability for a big dude like him to be able to operate in the slot, run some of the choice and option routes, but also be able to go vertical and catch the ball down the field, he’s been a real pleasure to work with so far.”
Follow us on X right now to get into the conversation on Thomas and the rest of the Jaguars @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley.
Get into the debate now on Thomas and the Jaguars by following our Facebook WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE