Buster Brown Standing Out in Jaguars' Minicamp
One of the most intriguing battles this offseason for the Jacksonville Jaguars is their competition for the No. 2 outside cornerback role that will come down between second-year player Jarrian Jones and fourth-year Montaric 'Buster' Brown.
The Jaguars secondary is one filled with intrigue and depth for the first time in a few years. The signings of ninth-year nickelback Jourdan Lewis and veteran safety Eric Murray along with the draft selection of two-way delight Travis Hunter make this unit one to watch as a key component for defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile.
Head coach Liam Coen has taken notice in the performance from Jones and Brown during offseason training activites and mini-camp. Brown has stood out with big plays throughout the last couple of practices, giving him the current edge for the No. 2 cornerback spot.
When asked about what he likes about Brown, Coen said he had good football intelligence and entering his fourth season, the game is making sense to him.
"“He’s got strong FBI [football intelligence], man," Coen said. "The game makes sense to him."
Coen said he has been impressed with his feel, vision, and discipline in coverage assignments so far in mini-camp.
"I think him playing in this little bit more vision on the quarterback zone is a strength of his, where he understands some concepts, he understands splits, recognition, what type of concepts are going to start to occur when 2 goes vertical or 2 goes under," Coen explained. "He has a feel."
Coen further disccussed Brown's competitiveness, saying he is not hesitant with getting handsy at the line of scrimmage in man coverage assignments. This something Brown has flashed during the 2024 season despite the struggles of the second-worst defense in yards per game allowed. Coen also pointed out that the former Arkansas defender needs to continue to play more consistent but has had a good camp.
"He’s not afraid to play with his hands at the line of scrimmage when he is playing some man-match coverage," Coen said. He’s just got to continue to be consistent, but I think he, like you mentioned, has had a good camp."
Brown and Jones will continue to compete for snaps to finish off mini-camp, into training camp, and the preseason before Week 1 roles around. While Jones offers upside for his play at nickel this past season, it is Brown who is currently turning heads amongst the coaches on the roster.
