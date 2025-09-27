49ers Offense Presents This Major Challenge for Jaguars Defense
Momentum has a way with teams in the NFL, and the same can be said for these Jacksonville Jaguars, who are playing inspired football early in the season with a 2-1 start to the campaign coming off a big victory against their division rival, the Houston Texans. All eyes are on the San Francisco 49ers, who have one of the most challenging offensive systems year-round from Kyle Shanahan.
The man tasked with slowing down this offense is the Jaguars' defensive coordinator, Anthony Campanile, who has orchestrated an immense turnaround for a defense that was one of the worst in football a season ago. Talent was never an issue for this group, and now they will face their toughest challenge yet against the 49ers.
Campanile on the challenges the 49ers present
Campanile discussed with reporters on Thursday the opportunity and challenges that San Francisco's- specifically, Kyle Shanahan's- offense provides, with the uniqueness in their wide zone concepts and the way they attack all levels of the field. With his previous bouts against the 49ers, Campanile stated they are as good as anyone with the run game, play-action, and so much more, presenting countless concerns.
"Having played them in the past, I think they're as good as anybody when it comes to that and they do a really good job in the drop back game, constant movement before the snap and just the motions, making sure everybody's on the same page, communication and getting lined up," Campanile explained.
One of those significant challenges for the Jaguars is Christian McCaffrey, arguably one of the best pure offensive playmakers in football. His ability as a pass-catcher and runner stands out with Campanile, who said "CMC" is a special player.
"Yeah, just if he was a receiver in general, this guy's a really good receiver," Campanile said. "And he is a great back, so I think he's as good as there is at that position in terms of catching the ball out of the backfield and presenting issues in the pass game. Yeah, he's a special player."
Pre-snap movement and maintaining discipline in this area will be a significant key for the Jaguars' defense, but having practiced against head coach Liam Coen's offense, they could be well-prepared for this weekend. Campanile said it is one of the 49ers' stables and is well-coached up front.
"I think the backs do a great job of running the ball one hole at a time and if you leave a crease in there, they're going to take it," Campanile said. "But they're well-trained and well coached at the running back position, offensive line. I think one of the things that shows up with those teams over the years is the tight ends and receivers block.
"They do the dirty work and that's usually the staple of any team that runs the ball well. They do a good job making their play-action pass stuff look like the run game, as good as anybody."
When asked if having played for the 49ers last year, as the Green Bay Packers' linebackers coach and run game coordinator, was considered helpful for preparation this week, Campanile said it was "definitely a resource."
"Like anything, anytime you play a team, you're always looking back at that and what you did well, what you didn't do well," Campanile said. "I'm sure they're doing the same. So yeah, it's definitely a resource."
