What the Jaguars' Brass Got Out of OL Summit
Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone has a host of resources at his disposal in his first year as a general manager.
Amongst them? A Hall of Fame left tackle who serves as the franchise's most insightful sounding board.
There are countless benefits to Gladstone having franchise legend Tony Boselli beside him in the front office as the franchise's executive vice president of football operations. Few know the history of the franchise and the community like Boselli, and few care as deeply about the team.
Even fewer know offensive line play like Boselli does, and his expertise is already paying dividends for Gladstone in his first year as an NFL general manager.
O-Line Summit
Amongst the benefits to Boselli's place in the franchise was the duo being invited to last month's O-Line Masterminds Summit, giving Gladstone a chance to interact with and hear from the best in offensive line play.
"That was a good setting just to continue to lean into what we know we'll want to prioritize into the future as well, and obviously did over the course of the offseason," Gladstone told ESPN's Dan Graziano.
"As I think back to my time in Los Angeles, that was really the lone area that could hinder our offense. When we got past our sixth offensive lineman, we felt the pains of 7 through 10 when needed to call on as really standing in the way of us being effective. So this is good with me, because knowing that somebody's going to go down at some point, we won't feel that pain to the degree that I experienced in Los Angeles knowing this system can really be hurt by that."
Boselli, Gladstone and the Jaguars made the offensive line a key focus this offseason, and last month's time spent at the summit can only serve to help the franchise.
“It starts between the ears,” Boselli said at the eighth annual O-Line Masterminds Summit in Frisco, Texas. “It's the mental side, understanding the situation and what you're going to get. It doesn't start from that moment in the game.
“It's the week, it's all the preparation, studying the game, understanding what you want to take away, what he wants to do to you.”
