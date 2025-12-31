Why the Fred Taylor Hall of Fame Snub Won't Go Away Anytime Soon

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars legend Fred Taylor was denied by the Hall of Fame once again this week.

This time, the Pro Football Hall of Fame didn't even give Taylor the courtesy of being a finalist. In today's episode of the Jacksonville Jaguars Insider Podcast, we discuss why the Jaguars ' all-time greats' disrespect isn't going away anytime soon.

Simply put, Taylor is a victim of circumstance. He has the numbers, the tape, and the respect from his peers that any player needs to even be considered for the Hall of Fame. Defenders who had to prepare for Taylor and the Jaguars' offenses have frequently said that Taylor was public enemy No. 1 and their biggest challenge week in and week out. Jim Brown called him one of his favorite running backs to watch thanks to his complete skill-set.

Despite this, Taylor didn't even get the respect he deserved when he played. Taylor was named to just one Pro Bowl (2007) and was a second-team All-Pro just once (2007). Otherwise, his stellar career lacked the recognition it deserved even then. He was one of the NFL's best talents at his position, but the disrespect is not new.

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Fred Taylor (28) breaks free on a 90-yard touchdown run on Jan. 15, 2000 in a 62-7 victory over Miami in the AFC playoffs at EverBank Stadium. Miami safety Brock Marion (31) pursues Taylor. The Jaguars hinted on social media that the team's throwback uniforms will be from the 1999 season. | Bob Self/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

Instead, the disrespect is likely here to say. It is not fair to Taylor and is no fault of his own, but it also isn't new for either him or the Jaguars. The Jaguars have been disrespected throughout the course of their history as a franchise, and that has even extended into the Jaguars' stellar 2025 season. The Jaguars are 12-4 and one of the best teams in football, yet they have just one Pro Bowler and probably won't be featured on the All-Pro team very much, either.

Taylor can look to Jaguars legend and the franchise's only Hall of Famer Tony Boselli as another example of the disrespect, but also perhaps one of hope. Boselli got shutout from the Hall year after year despite a stellar career that no player of his era ever doubted. With that in mind, Boselli finally cracked the list a few years ago and got his induction.

Whether it is because of the location of the market, how the franchise has and hasn't won on the field throughout its history, or simply because they are, ultimately, just the Jaguars, the disrespect is a part of Taylor's Hall of Fame journey. That isn't changing anytime soon.

