Jaguars' Stadium Scrimmage Reveals Travis Hunter's Rare Trait
Travis Hunter started Friday’s stadium scrimmage at wide receiver and – after changing into a white defensive jersey – finished at cornerback.
“I mean, you guys saw it,” head coach Liam Coen told reporters Friday night at EverBank Stadium. “Pretty cool in space, isn't he? I thought it was great. We got him the work that we wanted to get with him on offense early on, and then able to get him on defense and get him enough reps.
“That was what we were hoping to do tonight in terms of just get him on both sides of the ball, quality work. I know he doesn't get much because our 1 D-line was getting a good rush, so it was a little hard to see. But I thought when he had the ball in his hands and he operated, he operated at a high level.”
Hunter caught three passes for 40-plus yards, all from Trevor Lawrence. On one target, he nearly ended the night’s first drive in the end zone but Lawrence slightly underthrew the pass. According to ESPN.com's Michael DiRocco, he played 38 total snaps, 17 with the No. 1 offense and 21 as a first-team cornerback.
Unicorn in space
As Coen said, Hunter showed he’ll be dangerous in space. If the Jaguars can seal off a few defenders and get him room to maneuver, Hunter should compile a good deal of yards after the catch.
Seamlessly transitioning to defense, Hunter got several drives with the first-team unit.
But clearly, the Jaguars showed they’re committed offensively to getting Hunter the ball whenever they can. And when they do, the hope is that his presence will allow Jacksonville to move the ball efficiently and explosively.
- “I thought there was a lot of explosive plays,” Coen said. “Guys made plays, made some contested catches that we hadn't really been making at times.
- “We were running the ball well on offense in general, kind of over the last six practices. Then tonight, just to see the pass game open up a little bit more and guys get out in space and protect fairly well. So, that was definitely something that I was pleased with seeing because it really, not to say that it hasn't showed up, it's just hard sometimes in those controlled settings to always, when scripted, be able to get those off.”
Brown turns corner
Hunter wasn’t alone in the explosive-reception category. Both Brian Thomas and Dyami Brown also hauled in long passes from Lawrence. Coen noticed that Brown in particular has turned a corner over the last three practices.
“He had a great spring and then was just maybe a little quiet early on in training camp,” Coen added. “And it's not like he wasn't doing his job; just maybe either wasn't coming his way or didn't come down with a couple one-on-one opps.
“Tonight was just great to see him get out in the open field because you can see he can run. He can run. He was coming down the middle of the field fearlessly, multiple times. That's kind of been consistent throughout the spring as well. So, I’ve been pleased with him. He never really misaligns. He doesn't jack up formations or motion. He's just a good pro.”
