Injury Concern Could Spell Trouble for Jaguars Ahead of Week 4
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have been able to avoid major injury issues through the first three weeks of the season.
We will see this week if that remains the case after Jaguars wide receiver Dyami Brown left Sunday's 17-10 win over the Houston Texans with a shoulder injury and did not return. For the Jaguars, the status of Brown looks to be the top priority heading into their Week 4 showdown with the San Francisco 49ers.
Brown's Status
Jaguars head coach Liam Coen did not disclose much information on the status of Brown on the day following the game, which means it will not be until Wednesday's injury report that we truly know the level of concern with his injury.
“No updates yet. We're still looking into them," Coen said.
Through three games, Brown is tied for second on the team in catches (10), receiving yards (116), and receiving touchdowns (1). He is also the Jaguars' second-best passing target in terms of EPA/target.
We have already seen the ripple effect of Brown's injury; in Week 3, the Jaguars' shallow receiver room struggled to reshuffle the depth chart and step up when roles were forced to adjust.
"Yeah, Dyami goes down, right? And we were kind of going into this game with a little bit more for Parker based off of last week and the way that he practiced all week and then we kind of catch the drop bug a little bit, so your confidence just as a quarterback, right? It wasn't -- the timing and rhythm, some of the stuff wasn't on, wasn't there early," Coen said after the game on Sunday. "Then when it is there, we're not catching it and then so you start to force it a little bit, specifically that third down interception, probably a force. But, man, I was very proud that -- yeah, he was frustrated, we were all frustrated on the sidelines and communication but there really was none of this (pointing fingers at others) at all.
"It was just accountability, let's just go play the next play and in a critical moment, that play to BT was all Trevor in terms of the can. Like, that was a run play that they had saw blitz on, zero blitz. He gets out of the play. We had a run on. He gets out of it, fixes the protection, picks it up and then we execute the skinny that he had in there and BTJ comes ripping in the window. He delivers it on time. Yeah, it was a very frustrating outing in a lot of ways, man, but I'm hoping and we're hopeful that a moment like “this” (the win) can maybe do this for us and help us go to the next level in terms of understanding truly what it takes to throw and catch at a consistent level."
