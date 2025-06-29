One More Move the Jaguars Need to Make
The Jacksonville Jaguars have been an active team this offseason. From the start of the offseason, I got to work on working on the team for the 2025 season. Once they went and hired new head coach Liam Coen and new general manager James Gladstone, the team has been looking for all the ways to get the best roster possible. It has been a good sight to see down in Jacksonville.
Coen and Gladstone were not shy to say what they wanted to do in their first offseason with the Jaguars franchise. The better part was that they did exactly what they said they were going to do. That is what you want to see from your head coach and general manager. They want to build something special in Jacksonville, and it started this offseason.
They brought in and signed players that they believed would make the team better and give them the best opportunity to win a lot of games next season. The team then went into the 2025 NFL Draft with a great plan, and they executed it well. What they did in the draft is something you do not see from a rookie head coach and a rookie general manager often.
They have been aggressive because they want to get things going with the Jaguars right away, starting next season. They do not want to be waiting around and not winning games.
Now the Jaguars are getting ready for their first training camp under Coen. This is where they are going to see what players will make the final 53-man roster and what players will earn starting roles for the 2025 season. But there is one move that the Jaguars can still make to make the defensive side of the ball better.
"The Jaguars have a strong pair of starting edge rushers with Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker. But there are questions about the depth behind them," said Aaron Schatz of ESPN. "Emmanuel Ogbah is 32 years old and had just five sacks as a full-time starter in Miami last season. Myles Cole had no sacks on 11.3% of defensive snaps as a seventh-round rookie."
"The Jaguars could use a third strong edge rusher who can rotate with Hines-Allen and Walker, and there are a number still on the market. I'm picking Clowney over Matthew Judon, Preston Smith or Za'Darius Smith because his strength setting the edge on run plays makes him a good sub for Walker"
