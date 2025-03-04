BREAKING: Former Jaguars Coach Goes to Hated Rivals
The Jacksonville Jaguars have found their new head coach, Liam Coen. Coen is coming off a season where he had the Tampa Bay Buccaneers playing their best offensive football in recent years.
Coen also comes from a coaching tree that has produced many young and successful head coaches in the National Football League.
The Jaguars are going with the youth movement not only with their players but also with their coaching staff.
The Jaguars have seen other teams go this route and be successful and now they are going to try to follow the blueprint and turn things around next season.
They have also hired a first time general manager James Gladstone. He is one of the best up and coming general managers in the National Football League. Gladstone did a great job finding talent and drafting talent during his time with the Los Angeles Rams.
On Tuesday, we found out that one former Jaguars coach will now be joining their AFC South rival next season.
Former Jaguars quarterbacks coach Mike McCoy will be join the Jaguars long time AFC South rival, the Tennessee Titans. McCoy will be their Senior Offensive Assistant.
McCoy is a well-known veteran coach. He has a lot of experience in the game of football at the NFL level. McCoy will now bring that to the Titans. McCoy has spent the last two seasons with the Jaguars under former head coach Doug Pederson.
Now the Titans have a coach that is very familiar not only with the game but also with all the AFC South teams. He knows was to look for at the quarterback position and that is also another reason the Titans brought him in.
The Titans are in need of a franchise quarterback and they will have the chance to address it in the upcoming free agency window or the 2025 NFL Draft.
It will most likely come in the draft next month because the Titans have the first overall pick and can use it to get the best quarterback available. The Titans are expected to go after Miami quarterback Cam Ward with their first pick.
Now whoever is the quarterback in Tennessee will be learning from a good veteran coach in McCoy.
