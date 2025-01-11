BREAKING: Jaguars Complete Interview With Lions' Aaron Glenn
The Jacksonville Jaguars have completed their second interview of this year's head coaching search cycle.
After Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo became the first interview on Friday night, the Jaguars announced a completed interview with Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn on Saturday morning.
The Jaguars are also expected to interview Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson on Saturday.
Overall, the Jaguars have requested interviews with 10 coaches: Spagnuolo, Glenn, Johnson, Liam Coen, Joe Brady, Kellen Moore, Todd Monken, Brian Flores, Robert Saleh, and Patrick Graham.
Glenn is considered one of the top names on the coaching market entering the 2025 offseason and is also drawing interest from the New York Jets and the New Orleans Saints.
Glenn, who played for the Jaguars during the 2007 season, is one of the hottest names in this year's cycle. One league source spoke with Jacksonville Jaguars On Sports Illustrated earlier this season and described Glenn as, "a true leader who can galvanize a locker room. He has done wonders rebuilding that defense."
Glenn has served as the Lions' defensive coordinator for the last four seasons, taking over the NFL's worst defense in 2021 and turning it into one of the NFL's best units by 2024. Glenn is a central piece of the Lions' turnaround and their recent dominance.
In 13 years as owner, Jaguars owner Shad Khan has hired five previous head coaches. Of the five, only one was a defensive-minded coach in Gus Bradley.
Glenn's ability to lead a locker room and his tenacious coaching style certainly seem to at least fit what Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence feels like the franchise is missing.
"I think that we have the guys to do it, we need to just find more consistency and I think that we need to get some juice back in this place. It seems like we've lost that in the past year and a half or so for whatever reason, and we’ve got to get that back," Lawrence said this week.
"I think that's something that us as leaders on the team really have to look at and we’ve got to take our part too. This isn't just, we fired Coach Pederson, so now that's all on him. It's on us as players too. We have to get that energy back, we have to take our part of it too because we're the ones out there on the field playing. I think that that's something where we can't just think just because some changes are made, staff and everything around us, that it's all going to fix. We have to be the ones to really change our trajectory, to be honest. But I do have confidence in the type of people we have, the players we have, but this is a big offseason, and we have to really dial in and like I said, build that culture and become just a tough, hard-nosed, gritty team. I think we need more of that.”
