BREAKING: Jaguars' Logan Cooke, Ross Matiscik Named Second-Team All-Pro
The honors keep rolling in for Jacksonville Jaguars' punter Logan Cooke and Ross Matiscik.
After each was named as Pro Bowlers and NFLPA All-Pros over the last two weeks, the duo were both recognized by the Associated Press on Friday as second-team All-Pro selections.
This marks Cooke’s first All-Pro selection and Matiscik’s second-consecutive selection after being named First-Team All-Pro following the 2023 season.
"In 2024, Cooke recorded 68 punts for 3,359 yards with a 44.8-yard net punting average. Cooke’s 44.8-yard net punting average led the AFC and ranked second in the NFL," the Jaguars said in a release.
"34 of his 68 punts were inside the 20-yard line and 13 were inside the 10-yard line, tying for fourth-most in the NFL in both categories. In Week 8 against Green Bay, Cooke recorded a career-long 73-yard punt, tied with Bryan Anger for the fifth-longest punt in franchise history."
"Matiscik appeared in 125 snaps on special teams and posted two special teams tackles (one solo) in 2024," the Jaguars said.
"He averaged an 82.3 Pro Football Focus special teams grade. Among long snappers in the NFL, his 82.3 PFF grade ranked second and led the AFC. Matiscik was one of three long snappers to have an average PFF special teams grade of 80.0 or higher."
While the Jaguars struggled as a team throughout the 2024 season, Cooke and Matiscik were two of the brightest and most consistent pieces of the franchise.
“They’ve both been outstanding. The way they work every single day. They work together. They care about each other," Jaguars special teams coordinator Heath Farwell said last week.
"You see the work they put in, and then it shows up on the field. They've been outstanding. I mean, they've been the best in the game. I'm not surprised at all, but I see them every day. So that's a big part of it. Logan had a fantastic year. His ability to control the returners with all those different punts he has. He's a problem for other coordinators. I have more people come up to me in pregame and talk about Logan. So, it's a respect he gets across the league, and both those guys are just fantastic players. It's great to have them here. They're great to work with.
