BREAKING: Jaguars Request Interview With Rams' James Gladstone
The Jacksonville Jaguars have put in another interview request for their general manager role, bringing the number of candidates up to six.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Jaguars have now put in an interview request for Los Angeles Rams director of scouting James Gladstone.
Gladstone has been with the Rams for the last eight seasons and has been in his role since 2021.
"In his role, he works directly with General Manager Les Snead in strategic planning and execution of day-to-day scouting processes. Additionally, he is responsible for scouting current and prospective players and providing frequent analysis on special projects," the Rams' website reads.
In addition to Gladstone, the Jaguars have requested five other candidates as well.
New York Giants assistant general manager Brandon Brown; Tampa Bay Buccaneers assistant general manager Mike Greenberg; Chicago Bears assistant general manager Ian Cunningham; Cincinnati Bengals senior personnel executive Trey Brown; and Los Angeles Chargers assistant general manager Chad Alexander.
The Jaguars are looking to replace former general manager Trent Baalke, who owner Shad Khan moved on from last month. Khan has only hired two general managers in his decade-plus as owner, which makes this decision loom large.
In addition to general manager, the Jaguars made a key front office hire on Monday by naming Hall of Fame offensive tackle Tony Boselli as the team's new executive vice president of football operations. Boselli will now work hand in hand with the Jaguars' new general manager and head coach Liam Coen to form the Jaguars' newest power structure.
"Boselli will report to Khan, as does new head coach Liam Coen. The team’s general manager will also report to Khan once that hire has been made in the weeks ahead. The new general manager will then join Coen and Boselli to form a football leadership unit that will collaborate and align on all major football decisions, develop a long-term strategy for sustainable on-field success, and provide counsel to the team owner," the Jaguars said in a statement on Monday.
The Jaguars have until the end of the month to hire a new general manager. It is clear the process is now on track to meet that deadline.
