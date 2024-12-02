BREAKING: Texans LB Apologizes For Dirty Hit on Jaguars' Star
In the wake of Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence sustaining a concussion as a result of a late hit from Houston Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair, the Texans defender has shared an apology to the Jaguars star.
“I’ve always played the game as hard as I could. Never with the intent to harm anyone and anybody that knows me knows that. My goal is to hit you as hard as I can then I pray you’re still able to get up and play the next play. And when the game is over go home to your family unharmed because it’s not personal it’s just competition! We both are trying to do the same which is provide for our families!
“I genuinely didn’t see him sliding until it was too late. And it all happens in the blink of an eye. To Trevor I genuinely apologize to you for what ended up happening. Before the game we spoke and I told you how it was great to see you back out on the field and wished you well. I would never want to see any player hurt because of a hit I put on them especially one that’s deemed ‘late’ or ‘unnecessary.’
“To the rest of his teammates I can definitely understand you having his back and defending him in a situation like that. To the rest of the people who I’ve been called every single name in the book from reporters with their hands ready for a story to find their villan [sic], to racist and [I]slamophobic fans and people, you don’t know my heart nor my character which I don’t need to prove to any of you. God knows my intentions and anyone who has never been a teammate or friend of mine knows my heart.”
Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said after the game that Lawrence was in concussion protocol but he had not yet given thought as whether or not to shut him down for the final five games of the season.
While Al-Shaair has apologized for the hit, Jaguars players took offense to his hit during and after the 23-20 loss.
"That was a tough play. I was more just surprised in the moment because I was right on that side of the field," Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington said.
"I was just in shock, but most important, I just wanted to make sure he was okay. Just seeing him down, that’s not cool. But, like I said, just prayers up for him and we’re just hoping that he comes back okay.”
